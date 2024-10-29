November 2024

The November issue of Yachting World is on sale 10 October and contains all the usual news and reviews about the boating world, plus:

First steps to bluewater – You can get into world cruising from a standing start and experience things no others do – tips from those who’ve done it

Land of the birds – Skip Novak describes the perils, challenges and joys of a critical wildlife survey expedition sail to South Georgia

Secret island – Beyond the forbidding entry rules of Taiwan is a culture rich in seafaring history and stunning landscapes

Into battle – Could this be the most competitive Vendée Globe ever? We find out what the skippers will be facing

Tested: Garcia 60 – Sailing the Garcia Exploration 60 on a west-to-east Atlantic crossing was an ideal test for a go-anywhere flagship

5 Expert tips – Paul Larsen on using deck chutes

Special report – 10 key things to keep your boat going

Weather briefing – Southbound in the Atlantic with Pip Hare