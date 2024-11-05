dryrobe Changing Mat Review

dryrobe’s known for its changing robes, but is its changing mat any good? Outdoor swimming expert, Rowan Clarke, finds out

dryrobe Changing Mat

Best changing mat for warmth

When it comes to post-swimming training, dryrobe knows its business. And this handy little changing mat feels like luxury for your cold feet.

Changing mats are all about protecting your feet – from rough surfaces and from the cold and wet. This is why we love dryrobe’s changing mat. It’s a simple design, but the water-repellent ground-side layer with the soft, warm fleece to stand on is an absolute winner.

If we were being picky, we’d like it about twice the size. But, on the other hand, it doesn’t take up much space in your kit bag. A great piece of kit – four-and-a-half stars.

Specifications: