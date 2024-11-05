byBettyBlue The Pasty Wet Bag Changing Mat Review

byBettyBlue The Pasty Wet Bag Changing Mat

Best sustainably made changing mat

We went searching for an independently made changing mat and came up trumps. By far the best-looking changing mat on the market, this beauty is functional too.

In a marketplace dominated by the colour black, finding such an aesthetically pleasing changing mat is a delight. Handmade in Cornwall by a sea swimmer, this changing mat is made from three layers – a tough, waterproof canvas, fleece and then a waterproof softshell.

Insulating and tough, it has a large changing area. And, once changed, there’s plenty of space to zip up your kit to carry it home.

You can unzip it completely, but we found working the zip with cold hands tricky. It was also the priciest changing mat we tried, but for such a great item from an independent seller, it’s worth every penny.

Specifications: