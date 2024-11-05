Orca Changing Mat Accessory Review

Outdoor swimming expert, Rowan Clarke, tried out Orca’s changing mat accessory for changing and packing up her wet stuff afterwards – here’s what she found.

Orca Changing Mat Accessory

Best lightweight changing mat for lots of kit

This brilliant changing mat packs down super small – and then opens up to create a large changing area.

If you have lots of kit, Orca’s changing mat is perfect. It protects your kit from rough ground while changing, and afterwards, you can fit your wetsuit, swimwear, booties, gloves, hat and goggles to take home.

It packs down into a tiny carry bag. But, the payoff for it being so lightweight is that there’s very little insulation against the cold ground. The inside gets wet too, but this is easily remedied by putting down a towel.

We liked the drawstring closure more than a zip – it was easy to bundle up our wet kit after a swim. Another great product from Orca – four-and-a-half stars.

Specifications: