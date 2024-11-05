LOMO Changing Mat Bag – Drysuit and Wetsuit Bag Review

Doubling up as a bag and changing mat, outdoor swimming expert, Rowan Clarke, took LOMO’s changing mat bag for a test.

LOMO Changing Mat Bag – Drysuit and Wetsuit Bag

Best changing mat for wetsuit wearers

Made from tough material, this changing mat would work on any terrain—plus, you can carry your wet kit home afterwards.

We love the idea of using a changing mat to prevent your kit from getting damaged. Lomo’s offering is super durable and made from thick fabric. It zips open to give you plenty of space to stand—or sit—and change.

The best part is that you can leave your wet kit on the mat, zip it up and take it home without getting your dry stuff wet. We found it easily carried a swimsuit, wetsuit, hat, and goggles.

We knocked off a star because it doesn’t offer much insulation from the cold ground in winter and without edges, stones get inside – but we were being fussy.

Specifications: