Watch: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s America’s Cup Boat Innovations

Yachting World editor, Helen Fretter sits down with America's Cup designer, Thomas Tison to discuss the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli America's Cup boat

The 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona this autumn is getting ever closer, and as the event heaves into view we are continuing our look at the AC75s in our team-by-team design breakdown. Here America’s Cup designer Thomas Tisson and Yachting World editor, Helen Fretter discus the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team’s America’s Cup boat

Aerodynamics and Hull Design

The Italian team, known for its innovative designs and relentless pursuit of excellence, has unveiled a striking second-generation AC75 that pushes the boundaries of technology, but some things stay the same, such as the team’s (now) traditional sleek, mirrored silver finish, which not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also serves an aerodynamic purpose.

The hull shape exhibits a deep, low-volume bustle, a design choice that contrasts with other teams’ approaches. This design aims to reduce drag, allowing the boat to point higher into the wind and increase overall efficiency. The low-volume bustle minimises wetted surface area, crucial for reducing drag and improving performance in various sailing conditions, particularly in the choppy waters anticipated in America’s Cup venue, Barcelona.

Structural Innovations

A notable structural change in the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli boat is the removal of traditional cross braces around the rudder. By eliminating these braces, the team has reduced weight and drag, enhancing the boat’s hydrodynamic efficiency. This innovation also simplifies the rudder support structure, which is critical for maintaining stability and manoeuvrability. Additionally, the rudder now features a fairing arrangement to streamline the flow of water and air around it, further reducing drag.

Weight Distribution and Foil Optimisation

Weight distribution plays a crucial role in the performance of these high-speed America’s Cup yachts. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli has focused on moving weight forward, thereby loading the main foil more effectively. This adjustment not only enhances the boat’s stability but also improves its ability to lift and accelerate. By optimising the placement of weight, the team can achieve a balance that maximises speed and agility on the racecourse.

Crew Arrangement and Aerodynamic Gains

The layout of the crew and their operating environment has also seen significant changes. The helmsman’s position has been shifted forward, a move aimed at gaining aerodynamic advantages. This new configuration reduces wind resistance but is potential at the cost of visibility, with a possible handling penaltly during critical manoeuvres.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli AC 75 Conclusion

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s latest AC75 is a testament to the team’s dedication to innovation and excellence in yacht design. By focusing on aerodynamic efficiency, structural integrity, weight optimisation, and technological integration, they have created a boat that stands out in the competitive field of the America’s Cup.

As the teams prepare to face off in Barcelona, it will be fascinating to see how these innovations impact their performance on the water. Keep following along as we continue to explore the cutting-edge developments in this thrilling race for nautical supremacy.

