Rapido 53XS First Look: A trimaran with proper living spaces for comfortable sailing

The XS in Rapido 53XS means a wider (and thus heavier) coachroof, but that makes a difference!

Designed by multihull supremos Morelli & Melvin, the Rapido 53XS is a turbo tri with proper living spaces and three double cabins for comfortable long periods or passages aboard. Indeed this first example was commissioned by an ex-Neel 47 owner who wanted better performance.

Following the Rapido 53XS launch from the Triac Composites yard in Vietnam earlier this year, delivery skipper Diego Moreno had just sailed it to the show via the Suez Canal (quite the shakedown voyage), so could vouch for its performance. Speeds in the mid 20-knots are achievable, which is a wee bit faster than you would want or need to go on any cruising yacht! Such blistering pace is achieved through a full carbon build, deep carbon C-foil daggerboards and, on this first example Picomole, a rotating carbon mast. Strict and central weight management, which includes the engine located right by the mast base, all plays its part.

The owner wanted reefing lines led back to the cockpit and an UpSideUp anti-capsize system, which makes for a busy keyboard of running rigging and clutches around the pedestal. It also has a full race sails package.

Having a double berth on the main deck opposite the saloon on the Rapido 53XS, not unlike a Neel, is a gamechanger, as is the large forward facing navstation. Moreno said his choice spot was the pilot berth above the saloon sofa, doubtless a more restful position on passage than the doubles fore or aft.

Racing plans for this first Rapido 53XS include the Middle Sea Race and Aegean 600, where it’ll surely have the best combination of speed and comfort in the fleet. All that carbon comes at a price though – $1.75m ex VAT. rapidotrimarans.com

