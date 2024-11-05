Outdoor swimming expert, Rowan Clarke, tests this cosy handmade changing mat after a cold water dip. Here’s what she found.
Après Plunge Stepping Stone Changing Mat tested
Après Plunge Stepping Stone Changing Mat
Best changing mat for drying cold feet
In our hunt for changing mats from independent sellers, we came across Après Plunge. Creating limited edition runs of post-swim fleece dungarees, they use leftover fabric to make cosy changing mats.
With a water-resistant soft-shell backing, this changing mat gives good protection against cold, wet and rough ground. But it’s the toasty polar fleece top layer that your feet will appreciate the most. Wicking away moisture, it feels luxurious and warming after a cold swim.
You’ll have to wait 2-4 weeks for your new changing mat to be made, but for a lovely changing mat from an independent maker, it’s totally worth the wait.
Specifications:
- Polar fleece top layer
- Water resistant backing
- Available in Black Moss Pot: Dark Green or Blue Lagoon: Dark Blue
- Machine washable
- Retro elasticated strap for packing
- Dimension: 47cm diameter