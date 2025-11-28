Power up your tender with Walmart’s Black Friday deals on electric trolling motors

Check out these electric trolling motor deals from Walmart. With prices ranging from under $100 up to $3000, there's something for every price point.
If you have (or have been meaning to get) an inflatable tender, you won’t want to miss these Black Friday deals on electric trolling motors from Walmart.
They’ll make you cleaner, quieter, and less obtrusive presence on the water while saving you some dollars.
First things first: trolling motors vs electric outboard motors
Black Friday isn’t the time to get back into the petrol vs electric motor debate, but you should know that there are two electric options on the market.
Trolling motors with separate batteries (so called because they were mainly used as auxiliary slow-speed power for anglers) and integral-battery motors (built for dinghy propulsion).
These are probably the two you’ll be looking at if you’re thinking about changing to an electric outboard.
Trolling motors are cheap and simple, so they’re still popular for low-speed applications. However they do require a separate 12V battery.
Electric outboards with integral batteries are more sophisticated units, designed to give you greater speed and a wider range of power, though on any 3-4m boat the hull speed will be the main thing that limits your speed.
These will often include displays showing speed, range at a given speed, and percentage of battery capacity remaining, but these features come with a higher price tag.
Trolling motor deals from Walmart
Naipo Electric Freshwater Trolling Outboard Motor with 55 Lbs Thrust, 8 Speeds – Was $329.99, Now $162.99
Almost 50% off! This model has a 8-speed control system, adjustable design, a telescopic handle, and a LED battery monitor. This trolling motor is quiet even at full speeds.
Naipo Electric Freshwater Trolling Outboard Motor with 68 Lbs Thrust, 8 Speeds – Was $409.99, Now $195.99
Same features, just more powerful at 68 lbs thrust. Still a steal.
Low-budget saltwater option – Watersnake Venom 34/30 Saltwater Transom Mount Trolling Motor – Was $187.99, Now $98.16
This option has a 34 lbs thrust, but at almost 50% it comes in under a $100, and it’s the only one specifically designed for saltwater use.
Deluxe freshwater option – Lowrance Ghost Freshwater 50 lb Trolling Motor with 47 inch Shaft – Was $3,499, Now $3,199
This higher end option from trusted brand Lowrance has $300 shaved off the price. It has a 50lb thrust, and comes with loads of extra features including Lowrance sonar options and waypoint anchoring, and advanced steering control.
More Marine deals from Walmart:
- Marine Speakers – There are lots of Black Friday deals on Marine Speakers from Walmart, but this one from Clarion Marine is particularly good (was $449.97, Now $300)
- For your boat trailer – TowSmart 7286 Marine Swivel Swing Down Boat Trailer Jack, Sidewind, 1,000 lb Capacity – Was $85.99, Now $49.44
Quick links to more Black Friday deals for boaters
There are plenty of other great deals around for boat enthusiasts. Check out West Marine chandlery Deals if you’re in the the US, and the Gael Force chandlery deals in the UK for boat-specific savings.
Don’t miss these other Black Friday boating deals options…
- Amazon: The home of Black Friday deals
- West Marine: US Chandlery Deals page
- Decathlon: Watersports deal page
- Bass Pro Shop: Boating deals page
- Walmart: Watersports page
- Gael Force Marine: UK Chandlery deals
- Helly Hansen: Outdoor clothing giant’s deals
- Musto: British sailing clothing manufacturer’s deals
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Looking for more Black Friday deals for boaters?
The best Black Friday Sailing and Boating Deals in 2025: The 13 best bargains we’ve found this year
Black Friday is here and we’re picking out the best Black Friday boating deals available from across the big brands…
The best Black Friday stand up paddleboard deals (and how to find a quality board)
Every year when Black Friday rolls around I go on the hunt for good Black Friday stand up paddleboard deals.…
Sick of Black Friday? Finisterre is turning it “Blue” with donations to ocean protection on every purchase (and a special collab with the RNLI)
For the fifth consecutive year, homegrown outdoor brand Finisterre is turning Black Friday… Blue. Over “Blue” Friday, £2 / $2.50…
REI’s best Black Friday deals for US sailors and watersport enthusiasts: discounts on YETI coolers, PFDs, and more
If you’re a US reader, you’re likely to already be familiar with trusted outdoor-titan REI. We’ve combed through their seemingly…
BLACK FRIDAY SAILS: North Sails has just dropped an unprecedented up to 30% off many One-Design sails!
If you’re a sailor, Black Friday often means diddly squat in terms of deals that relate directly to our sport.…
MUSTO cuts a mean Black Friday bargain: check out these discounts from the brand offshore racing legends swear by
Black Friday doesn’t always have the most going on for sailors (except when it’s the sails themselves that get discounted,…