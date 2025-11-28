Power up your tender with Walmart’s Black Friday deals on electric trolling motors

Check out these electric trolling motor deals from Walmart. With prices ranging from under $100 up to $3000, there's something for every price point.

If you have (or have been meaning to get) an inflatable tender, you won’t want to miss these Black Friday deals on electric trolling motors from Walmart.

They’ll make you cleaner, quieter, and less obtrusive presence on the water while saving you some dollars.

First things first: trolling motors vs electric outboard motors

Black Friday isn’t the time to get back into the petrol vs electric motor debate, but you should know that there are two electric options on the market.

Trolling motors with separate batteries (so called because they were mainly used as auxiliary slow-speed power for anglers) and integral-battery motors (built for dinghy propulsion).

These are probably the two you’ll be looking at if you’re thinking about changing to an electric outboard.

Trolling motors are cheap and simple, so they’re still popular for low-speed applications. However they do require a separate 12V battery.

Electric outboards with integral batteries are more sophisticated units, designed to give you greater speed and a wider range of power, though on any 3-4m boat the hull speed will be the main thing that limits your speed.

These will often include displays showing speed, range at a given speed, and percentage of battery capacity remaining, but these features come with a higher price tag.

Trolling motor deals from Walmart

More Marine deals from Walmart:

Quick links to more Black Friday deals for boaters

There are plenty of other great deals around for boat enthusiasts. Check out West Marine chandlery Deals if you’re in the the US, and the Gael Force chandlery deals in the UK for boat-specific savings.

Don’t miss these other Black Friday boating deals options…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Looking for more Black Friday deals for boaters?