Best handheld VHF marine radio: 11 feature-rich options for your boat

Marine Communications specialist, Fox Morgan takes a hands-on look at some of the best handheld VHF marine radios on the market.

This article was first published July 2022 and was price and fact checked by Fox Morgan for accuracy om 15th March 2023

Significant improvements in a number of areas in recent years have seen the best handheld VHF marine radio move from being purely portable communications devices to something altogether more useful.

As technology has shrunk, battery life improved and screens become clearer, handheld VHFs can now offer many of the safety features that used to be available only on fixed marine radios. Features now often include frequency scanning; weather reports; GPS integration; and an ability to automatically send distress signals.

Waterproofing has increased too with many of the best handheld marine radios now able to float for sustained periods of time without any damage to the internal electrics. Many of these floating handheld VHFs also offer some form of automatically activated strobe to help you find it in the dark if it has been dropped in the water.

Of course, as is the case with any handheld, mobile, battery-powered device there are trade-offs to consider. The more feature-rich the handheld marine radio, the bigger it will be, the more screen real estate it will need to display options and thus the more prone it is to increased battery drain.

Smaller units might well offer fewer features but may counter this through increased battery life – even with a smaller battery – or better convenience or value.

Don’t forget: if you don’t have one already, you’ll need to obtain a licence to operate a VHF radio in the UK and USA and various other territories.

At a glance Icom IC-M25Euro – Best value – Buy Now Standard Horizon HX890E – Best on test – Buy Now Icom M37E – Best for battery life – Buy Now

Best handheld VHF marine radio – hands-on test

Icom IC-M25Euro handheld marine radio

Best value handheld VHF marine radio

Reasons to buy: Great value, Impressive battery life, USB connector/universal charging

Reason to avoid: Not fully waterproof, No GPS

The IC-M25 is a lightweight low spec VHF handheld radio suitable for a wide range of marine applications. The float and flash system works well too so if you do drop it in the water it’ll carry on functioning and you’ll be able to retrieve it easily.

Convenient USB charging.

Specifications

• Battery life: 29 hours on standby monitoring VTS CH12

• Waterproofing: IPX7

• Floating: Yes

• Weight: 225g

• DSC: No

• GPS: No

Buy Icom – M25Euro from Amazon UK

Buy Icom – M25Euro from Gael Force Marine

Buy it now on Amazon US

Buy it now on Walmart

With each product is a ‘Buy it now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Standard Horizon HX890E VHF handheld marine radio

Best joint overall handheld VHF marine radio

Reasons to buy: Large easy to read screen, Fully waterproof, High capacity battery with rapid charger, DSC and GPS functionality

Reasons to avoid: higher price than a basic model, bulkier/heavier than a basic model

Standard Horizon’s HX890 features a large screen, built-in GPS receiver and is DSC capable

The handheld radio floats with a highly visible strobe light activated when in the water and is fully waterproof with an IPX8 rating.

It comes with an additional battery tray too which can use 5 x AAA standard disposable or rechargeable batteries, in addition to the sets main rechargeable battery.

Specifications

• Battery life: 27 hours on standby monitoring VTS ch12

• Waterproofing: IPX8

• Floating: Yes

• Weight: 310g

• DSC: Yes – Class D

• GPS: Yes

Buy Standard Horizon HX890E VHF on Amazon UK

Buy Standard Horizon HX890E on Gael Force Marine

Cobra HH500 handheld marine radio

Best VHF marine radio for bluetooth mobile phone connectivity

Reasons to buy: Waterproof, Can pair and use bluetooth phone connection through it, rewind say-again feature

Reasons to avoid: some other VHFs offer better battery life

The Cobra HH500 VHF handheld Marine Radio has been in longterm use with our Tech Editor Fox Morgan for the past 6 years.

The bluetooth connectivity with a mobile phone allows waterproof mobile phone calls.

A great feature on this handheld VHF, seen top right on the unit keypad is the rewind-say-again button, which allows you to quickly re-listen to the previous transmission as the unit records the last 20 seconds.

It charges via a drop in holster/cradle, which has two cable options, one for 12v and the other for 240v charging. The Cobra HH500 also comes with an additional battery tray that takes 5 x AA batteries.

Specifications

• Battery life: 10 hours

• Waterproofing: IPX7

• Floating: Yes

• Weight: 272g

• DSC: No

• GPS: No

Buy now from Amazon UK

Buy now from YouBoat

Buy now from Amazon US

ICOM IC-M94DE handheld marine radio

First ever handheld VHF with built in AIS

Reasons to buy: DSC/GPS, Great easy to read screen, Built in AIS

Reasons to avoid: Masses of functions result in a shorter battery life, Noticeably heavier than lower specified models, doesn’t come with 12v cable as standard.

The Icom IC-M94DE is the flagship model from Icom and is chock-full of features – two of those key features are its DSC and AIS functions. It is the first handheld VHF radio to offer AIS functionality too so this is a rare beast indeed at the moment.

The VHF is buoyant and when it detects water, it automatically flashes the screen light on and off.

The AIS function is easy to access and switching between alternative screens is quick and effortless.

The M94D features a waterproof rating of IPX7 (1 meter for 30 mins) and it offers a battery life on standby of 16 hours (charging in 3 hours). Also of note is the sizeable screen, making it easier to read than some smaller units.

Specifications

• Battery life: 16 hours (on standby monitoring busy VTS channel)

• Waterproofing: IPX7

• Floating: Yes

• Weight: 367g

• DSC: Yes

• GPS: Yes

• AIS: yes

Buy Icom M94DE from Amazon UK

Buy Icom M94D from Amazon USA

Buy Icom M94DE from Gael Force Marine

Icom M37E handheld VHF radio

Best joint overall handheld VHF marine radio

Reasons to buy: Robust no nonsense casing, Great easy to read screen, Impressive battery life, Versatile charging options

Reasons to avoid: Not a DSC/GPS equipped model

This handheld VHF unit is a real workhorse.

Designed for both leisure and the commercial market.

The Icom M37E handheld VHF comes as standard with an additional battery tray which takes 3 AAA batteries.

Charging is versatile and whilst it uses a drop in cradle, the cradle cable is USB, so you can plug this in to any power supply, 12v, 240v or portable power bank.

It has the now familiar Icom Float’n’Flash system which means it is buoyant, floating on its back and the screen automatically flashes when dunked so it’s easy to find should you drop it in the water.

Whilst it might not have all the bells and whistles of some higher spec’d models, what it does do, is perform exceptionally well at the essential core functions.

Specifications

• Battery life: well over 48 hours (on standby monitoring busy VTS channel)

• Extra battery tray/number and type of batts. Yes/3 x AAA

• Waterproofing: IPX7

• Floating: Yes

• Weight: 299g

• DSC: No

• GPS: No

Buy Icom M37E from Amazon UK

Buy Icom M37E from Gael Force Marine

Standard Horizon HX210

Reasons to buy: Neat form factor, Clear display, Easy to navigate buttons and menu

Reasons to avoid: Not a DSC/GPS equipped model, Not the loudest/clearest on test

Standard Horizons rival to the Icom 25E offers us a great alternative handheld radio at a good price vs weight vs battery life vs function basic level.

The HX210 is charged via a cradle and uses the conventional two different cables for 12v or 240v power supply.

A useful feature is the FM radio tuner.

Waterproof to IPX7 and floats faceup with a small strobe light activated on immersion.

Specifications

• Battery life: 29 hours (on standby monitoring busy VTS channel)

• Waterproofing: IPX7

• Floating: Yes

• Weight: 278g

• DSC: No

• GPS: No

• FM radio: yes

Buy Standard Horizon HX210 from Amazon UK

Buy Standard Horizon HX210 from Amazon US

Buy Standard Horizon HX210 from Gael Force Marine

Cobra HH600 DSC handheld marine radio

Best handheld VHF marine radio for phone connectivity

Reasons to buy: Fully waterproof, Can pair and use smartphone through it, Great safety features

Reasons to avoid: Some other VHFs offer better battery life and charge options

The Cobra MR-HH600 is a floating handheld VHF radio with built-in GPS, allowing you to view exact coordinates, and also transmit your location. A great built-in function is the ability to pair your smartphone via Bluetooth and make phone calls, all while keeping your device safe and dry in a locker.

The VHF, as with others on the market, features a flashlight with emergency strobe function.

The HH660 is able to float and features a waterproofing standard of IPX8. The radio unit is a DSC-equipped VHF allowing you to transmit identity and location details and has the ability to automatically record the last 20 seconds of VHF calls so you can always play back what you missed.

It is GPS-equipped and can show your coordinates, and is also equipped with a MOB button to allow marking and tracking of a casualty’s position in the water.

Specifications

• Battery life: 10 hours

• Waterproofing: IPX8

• Floating: Yes

• Weight: 329g

• DSC: Yes

• GPS: Yes

Buy it now on Amazon UK

Buy it now on Amazon US

Standard Horizon HX40E Ultra Compact handheld marine radio

Best small form handheld VHF marine radio

Reasons to buy: Lightweight, small and easy to read menu, Built-in FM Radio, Battery save function

Reasons to avoid: Not fully waterproof, No GPS

This new VHF from Standard Horizon is small – 5.2cm x 9.5cm x 3.3cm (2.05in x 3.74in x 1.3in) – and weighing only 230g without the antenna it’s about the size of a standard pack of cards.

It has an easy-to-navigate menu and can save 10 channels as presets, as well as having CH16 available at the press of a button.

While it’s waterproof, the radio doesn’t float unless you opt for the SHC-29 floating case, which enlarges it.

The radio has a battery-save function to give the most from its 7.4v lithium polymer battery, while the less battery-cautious owner can take advantage of the built-in FM radio.

Specifications

• Battery life: 20 hours

• Waterproofing: IPX7

• Floating: No

• Weight: 230g

• DSC: No

• GPS: No

Buy Standard Horizon HX40E on Amazon UK

Buy Standard Horizon HX40E on Amazon US

Buy Standard Horizon HX40E on Gael Force Marine

Cobra MRHH 125 handheld marine radio

Best backup handheld marine radio

Reasons to buy: Runs on rechargeable batteries allowing for spares, Great budget or backup option

Reasons to avoid: No waterproofing, No GPS, Main function is as a spare

The Cobra HH125 is a compact handheld VHF radio which runs on rechargeable AAA batteries (or standard alkaline type). It is splashproof (JIS4 standard) which is somewhere between rain and a jet of water, so will not be particularly suitable for operation in strong winds or offshore – though it can be purchased with an Aquamate AM3 or AM13 waterproof bag for complete protection.

The display and keypad are backlit for ease of use at night. There is an instant-access Channel 16 button and an autoscan feature for all channels. UK M1 and M2 are programmed. The active channel is clearly displayed.

It weighs 228g and measures 102mm x 62mm x 31mm without the antenna. Battery life with fully charged NiMH cells is around 9 hours at 3W.

It is clearly a budget option and its lack of total waterproofing and other features do probably render it unsuitable for use as a main handheld radio, but as a secondary or spare, with a waterproof bag it is a good deal.

Specifications

• Battery life: 9 hours

• Waterproofing: No

• Floating: No

• Weight: 228g

• DSC: No

• GPS: No

Buy it now on Amazon UK

Lowrance Link-2 DSC handheld marine radio

Best handheld marine radio for intercom systems

Reasons to buy: Feature-rich, Buddy function, Can store up to 300 waypoints

Reasons to avoid: Not fully waterproof, Poor battery life

Link-2 is a feature-rich, free-floating handheld VHF radio that is Class D DSC compliant and features MOB functionality and storage for up to 300 waypoints.

It has a useful intercom system via the Lowrance ‘Get Buddy’ function, which allows other Link-2 radios to receive or send position, bearing and distance at a button push. It stores up to 300 waypoints and 20 ‘buddy’ DSC IDs. It sports a very large screen, and the most used controls are tactile and come easily to hand.

The Link-2 weighs in at 285g, is IPX7 waterproof and can float. It also offers a standby battery time of 7 hours.

Specifications

• Battery life: 7 hours

• Waterproofing: IPX7

• Floating: Yes

• Weigh: 285g

• DSC: Yes

• GPS: Yes

Buy it now on Amazon UK

GME GX 850 handheld marine radio

Best handheld marine radio for the marina

Reasons to buy: Feature-rich, Great safety features

Reasons to avoid: availability to buy is geographically limited

GME’s GX 850 is a DSC handheld VHF with an in-built 48-channel GPS receiver. The radio is waterproof to the IP67 standard. It features a large backlit LCD display, making it easy to read all displayed information, even on a bright sunny day.

Ideal for use at the marina or on board, if either model is accidentally dropped overboard, it will float to the surface with the bright LCD flashing to make location and retrieval easy.

As with many of the other feature-rich radios on the market, a low power setting allows you to cut battery consumption when using the radio at close range.

The GX850’s credentials as a safety device are enhanced by the inclusion of the MOB feature. In the event of an MOB incident, simply press and hold the MOB key to gain an accurate location of the point at which the incident occurred, making search and retrieval faster.

Specifications

• Battery life: Not available

• Waterproofing: IP67

• Floating: Yes

• Weight: Not available

• DSC: Yes

• GPS: Yes

Buy it now on Mr Boats Marine Accessories (Aus)

Glossary of VHF radio and associated tech terminology

AIS – Automatic Identification System

A system that transmits a vessels particulars by VHF signal to other receivers within VHF range. This includes the MMSI, vessel name, speed, course over ground and sometimes other info too. Units also give a CPA or closest point of approach which aids in navigation where there’s high traffic and collision avoidance.

Callsign

Unique letter/number vessel identification number issued in the UK by OfCom

CG66

Coastguard Yacht and Boat Safety Scheme form

DSC

Digital Selective Calling, using VHF ch70 for automated distress alerts. Requires a unit to be GPS enabled.

Dual watch

A function allowing you to monitor CH16 and one other channel at the same time.

Tri Watch

A function allowing you to monitor two self selected channels plus Ch16

GMDSS

Global Maritime Distress and Safety System

GPS

Global Positioning System

Mayday

Globally recognised universal Distress signal

MMSI

9-digit Maritime Mobile Service Identity provided in the UK by OfCom

PTT

Press to transmit

SAR

Search and Rescue

Securite

Safety signal. Origin French – sécurité – safety.

Simplex

Radio working that uses the same frequency for transmitting and receiving.

Squelch

A radio control that suppresses background interference.

Traffic

Radio messages

TX

Transmitting

RX

Receiving

UKCG

UK Coastguard

VHF

Very High Frequency

VTS

Vessel Traffic Services