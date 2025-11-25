Price Drop! Get the Garmin Quatix 7 PRO (our ‘Best Sailing Watch 2025’) for under £500!

There may be a newer Garmin Quatix 8 out now, but the Quatix 7 is a very, very similar bit of kit and is currntly better than half price in the UK making it a real steal

Stop the boats! If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to grab the Garmin Quatix 7 PRO, now is your chance. We’ve spotted a phenomenal deal on what we feel is the best smart watch for sailing! The non-PRO version of this watch is available elsewhere for a similar price. But the PRO is a much more feature heavy version and this is a real bargain.

Was £869 now £465, from First Class Watches

This is an incredible price for a premium marine and multisport smartwatch that our tester described as “utterly brilliant” and a piece of kit you “won’t want to take off.”

There is a clear reason this is being deeply discounted, it has now been superseded by the Garmin Quatix 8, but we have one of those on test at the moment and the differences are pretty small, so you’re gettign almost the same watch for a lot less money! View Deal

Why You Need the Quatix 7 PRO

The Quatix 7 PRO isn’t just for sailors; it’s a versatile powerhouse that excels on the water and in everyday life. Our review highlights why this high-end watch is worth every penny—especially at this price: