First look: Sunbeam 32.1

Rupert Holmes casts his eye over the all-new Sunbeam 32.1, a distinctive 32-footer that’s conceived as a comfortable weekender
The Sunbeam 32.1 is the first model developed under the new ownership of this 70-year-old Austrian yard is the result of a collaboration between established Slovenian naval architects J&J Design and industrial designer Gerald Kiska.
The intention was to break the mould with a boat that’s ‘modern, stylish and in tune with the times’.
The result is the Sunbeam 32.1, a distinctive 32-footer that’s conceived as a comfortable weekender. There are double berths forward and aft, and it’s largely open plan, but there’s full standing headroom and a separate heads compartment.
The deck layout makes it clear the boat is optimised for comfortable cruising, which is also reflected in the hefty displacement of more than four tonnes.
It’s very uncluttered, with all lines concealed and led aft to clutches just ahead of the twin wheels and a German mainsheet system that can be operated from either side of the cockpit.
This leaves space for comfortable benches each side of the folding table in the forward part of the cockpit. When at anchor the deck aft of the helm stations extends out at the push of a button to give a flat 4m2 sundeck, with access to the water via an integrated ladder.
Although the hull shape is thoroughly contemporary, maximum beam is moderate, which will help promote performance in light airs. Twin rudders are standard and there’s an option of deep and shallow draught keels. Electric propulsion is also available.
The first Sunbeam 32.1 will be unveiled at Interboot in Friedrichshafen, Germany, in September and will also be at Düsseldorf in January.
Sunbeam 32.1 specifications
LOA: 9.98m 32ft 8in
Hull length: 9.90m 32ft 6in
LWL: 8.86m 29ft 0in
Beam: 2.98m 9ft 9in
Draught: 1.30m or 1.80m 4ft 4in or 5ft 9in
Displacement: 4,150kg 9,150lb
Price: €169,000 ex VAT
Builder: sail32.com
