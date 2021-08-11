First look: X43 – second generation

Replacing the popular X43 will be a new second generation of the yacht from X-Yachts. Toby Hodges takes a look at the plans

Mark 2 versions of a good yacht are often a lot better than the original, with many small changes that improve ergonomics and collectively make life on board easier and more comfortable.

X-Yachts’ replacement for the X43 in its Pure X range goes a stage further, with new hull and deck shapes and therefore promises to be an outstanding yacht.

Along with the X60, this was the first model launched in the line back in 2016 and has proved extremely successful, with more than 100 boats sold.

The new design incorporates many of the detailed improvements that have gradually been introduced on other models in the range. It also has more space in the aft cabins, better ventilation throughout and will sail faster, especially in light airs.

The new hull shape has maximum beam further aft and stern sections are wider, with soft chines. A redesigned deck gives the coachroof and coamings a sleeker style, while a modified sprayhood shape improves forward visibility.

A taller rig, plus a slightly longer integrated bowsprit fitted as standard, allow larger asymmetric and Code sails to be set. These changes will boost light airs performance and are offset by the additional stability the revised hull shape provides.

There’s also an optional, even taller, carbon mast. A choice of three keels is offered – torpedo bulbs with 2.2m or 2.5m draughts, or a shallow L-bulb with 1.85m draught.

The additional beam aft also improves cockpit space. At the companionway the hinged doors and integrated rope stowage first seen on the X40 are fitted.

These offer a neat solution to the perennial problem of stowing washboards and keeping lines in the pit area tidy.

In addition to the new design giving wider bunks in the aft cabins, the cockpit sole has also been raised slightly, which increases clearance over the berths.

Second generation X43 specifications

LOA: 13.24m 43ft 5in

Hull length: 12.67m 41ft 7in

LWL: 11.33m 37ft 2in

Beam: 3.99m 13ft 1in

Draught: 1.85m, 2.2m or 2.5m 6ft 1in, 7ft 2in or 8ft 2in

Displacement: 9,400kg 20,700lb Ballast 3,700kg 8,160lb

Base price: €344,000 ex VAT

Builder: x-yachts.com

