First look: J/45, Solaris 60, and Linjett 39

Rupert Holmes casts his eye over the some of the latest new yachts for 2021 and picks out three interesting models, the J/45, Solaris 60 and Linjett 39

Manufacturers are continuing to design and build innovative new boats in 2021. This month, we’re looking at three new yachts for 2021. The J/45 is a novel departure for J-Boats, which is aimed squarely at cruising sailors.

The Linjett 39 is a modern performance cruiser from the Swedish marque, while Solaris maintains their reputation as a luxury builder with the new Solaris 60, designed to offer a mini superyacht experience.

J/45

The J/45 is a new performance cruiser intended as a long-distance yacht that’ll be fun to sail, as well as being enormously civilised when spending extended periods of time on board.

It’s the result of a three-year collaboration between the north American and French arms of the company. In addition, Isabelle Racoupeau brought her interior design expertise to the project.

The premise behind the J/45 recognises that more than half the 15,000 J/Boats built to date are used solely for cruising, and that many of those owners would like a larger yacht with a greater level of comfort.

Guiding principles that informed design decisions include maximising interior volume and comfort, while maintaining an elegant profile.

In addition, the aim was for minimal wetted surface area and light displacement in order to promote good performance in light airs and thereby minimise the need to use the engine for propulsion while on passage.

This weight saving allows for a smaller, more easily handled rig, while a 42% ballast ratio allied to a choice of 2.1m, 2.3m or 2.6m draught bulbed keels promises an ability to ride out heavy weather.

Much thought and analysis has also gone into the systems and equipment on the J/45, which are optimised for efficient sail handling and manoeuvring, along with comfortable living. As a result the standard specification is unusually high, including the carbon bowsprit, oversize winches and gennaker deck hardware, that manufacturers typically list as expensive extras.

The first boat is currently in build at J-Composites in France for a Mediterranean-based client and is scheduled for delivery early this summer.

Specifications:

Hull length: 13.85m 45ft 6in

LWL: 12.56m 41ft 2in

Beam: 4.25m 13ft 11in

Draught: (std keel) 2.29m 7ft 6in

Displacement: 9,900kg 21,800lb

Price ex VAT: €429,980

Builder: www.jboats.com

Solaris 60

The first example of this stunning Javier Soto Acebal Mini Maxi is now on the water. The design aims to provide a mini superyacht experience in terms of comfort and style, while incorporating innovative features that improve the owner’s experience when under sail.

The twin full-size wheels, for instance, are mounted well outboard, where there’s a good view of the headsail luff. In addition, careful consideration has been given to ergonomics at the helm stations, including providing a comfortable position to sit on the side deck, as far outboard as possible, while steering upwind.

Specifications:

LOA: 18.31m / 60ft 0in

LWL: 17.4m / 57ft 0in

Beam: 5.28m / 17ft 4in

Draught: 2.80m or 3.20m / 9ft 2in or 10ft 6in

Displacement: 25,800kg / 56,900lb

Price ex VAT: €995,000

Builder: www.solarisyachts.com

Linjett 39

The latest model from Sweden’s Rosättra yard, the Linjett 39, is intended as a fast cruiser with a sleek hull shape and powerful rig that is easy to sail shorthanded.

At the same time additional freeboard and a higher coachroof relative to earlier models create a greater feeling of light and space on board.

An unusual aspect among today’s new yachts is the more traditional raked stem. This keeps the bows a little further from danger when mooring or anchoring bows-to a rocky shore in the natural harbours of Sweden’s archipelagos.

To minimise weight without compromising stiffness, construction is of vacuum-infused vinylester, with a Divinycell foam sandwich. Structural frames made of unidirectional fibres reduce the dependency on the main bulkhead, which opens up options for the internal layout.

This has allowed a more open saloon to be created, as well as a larger heads forward, plus a further space for a shower and storage of foul weather gear aft.

Several orders have already been confirmed and the first boat is scheduled to be afloat this summer.

Specifications:

LOA: 12.15m / 39ft 10in

LWL: 11.00m / 36ft 1in

Beam: 3.95m / 13ft 0in

Draught: 2.15m / 7ft 1in

Displacement: 8,700kg / 19,200lb

Price ex VAT: €296,000

Builder: www.linjett.se

