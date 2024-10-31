CNB 62 first look: Standout natural lighting for a family cruiser

The third new CNB model developed since the yard’s acquisition by Italian yacht builder Solaris in 2021, the CNB 62 is intended as an elegant fast cruising yacht that can be sailed by a couple, while also offering plenty of space and comfort for friends and family.

The CNB 62 is the outcome of a brief to create a yacht that blends important elements of two previous popular CNB models – the ease of use of the CNB Bordeaux 60, of which 46 boats were built, and the space and comfort of the larger CNB 66.

Despite the transfer of production from Bordeaux to the Solaris facility near Monfalcone, at the very top of the Adriatic Sea, all three new models retain the original DNA of CNB as performance-oriented large bluewater cruising yachts. The yard has also retained renowned naval architect Philippe Briand and interior designer Jean-Marc Piaton, indicating a desire to build on an existing strong reputation.

“The CNB 62 is the worthy heir to the CNB Bordeaux 60,” according to Briand. “Her seaworthy qualities will be further enhanced by a balanced, powerful hull combined with a substantial sail plan that’s well suited to ocean-going programmes.” The mainsheet is taken to a carbon arch above the cockpit, which both frees up cockpit space and, more importantly, ensures the sheet can pass safely clear of both crew and guests.

“It took a lot of effort and skill from Briand to get the arch and cockpit to work aesthetically – we all had some concerns – but I think the result is stunning,” says Stephen Abery, of Abery Yachts, who is working with CNB on the development and marketing of this model. The helm stations are further forward than those of most yachts of a similar size and therefore close to the outdoor relaxation and living areas.

Sail controls are brought back to winches aft of the wheels, rather than the more common location just ahead of the helm stations. This has potential to make sail handling easy when on watch short-handed as there’s no need to step around the wheel. It also allows for plenty of room in the working areas when sailing with a larger complement of crew.

Moving the wheels forward also gives space for a flat sunbathing area aft, above a large longitudinal dinghy garage that has space for a 2.85m jet tender. The almost full-width door to this garage folds down to create a large bathing platform area. The interior is arranged in an owner-forward layout, with two large aft guest cabins accessed via a corridor that helps to improve privacy. Abery also says the light-flooded saloon and galley, owner’s suite and guest suites are really spacious, describing them as “a transformation and class leading.”

The first boat is currently in build and is scheduled to be unveiled at the Düsseldorf boat show in January 2025.

CNB 62 Specifications:

LOA: 18.47m 60ft 6in

Beam: 5.30m 17ft 5in

Draught (std keel): 2.9m 9ft 6in

Base price: €1,540,000 ex VAT

Contact details: cnbyachts.com

