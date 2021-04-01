First look Aeolos P30: lightweight downwind flyer

Rupert Holmes gets a first look at a new competitively-priced Aeolos P30. A lightweight boat which should offer stunning performance, particularly off the wind

The Aeolos P30 is a competitively priced, but very fast, ‘carbon fun rocket’ aimed at the market for single and double-handed offshore racing, plus inshore racing with a team of up to six people.

It was developed by Dubai-based German engineer Hans Genthe, a double winner of the massively popular Danish 140 mile single-handed Silverrudder race, sailing a Farr 280.

He has avoided compromising the key concept of a simple and very lightweight, yet robust, boat in order to satisfy the needs of specific rating rules, or to follow popular design trends. However, where it’s been possible to do so within his vision Genthe has optimised the Aeolos P30 for ORC. A heavier version, with a different keel, is also available for IRC.

The result is a lightweight boat with overall displacement little more than half that of some IRC yachts of similar size. Stunning performance, particularly off the wind, is therefore assured.

The Aeolos P30 has been optimised for short and medium distance racing in 12 to 14 knots of wind. The thinking behind this decision is that this wind range represents the conditions most frequently encountered in the Baltic and on the south coast of the UK.

CFD analysis showed the optimal configuration for these conditions to be a single rudder, plus a canoe body with minimal wetted surface area. Even so, the hull shape features many of the characteristics we’ve come to expect in today’s yachts, including a reverse bow and chined topsides.

However, overall the Aeolos P30 is a radically different and more slender shape, with proportionately narrower forward sections and less volume aft.

Easy transportation by road was also part of Genthe’s thinking, so the boat has a retractable keel and the two-part carbon mast can be stepped without a crane.

In common with the theme of simplicity, auxiliary propulsion is via an electric drive, or small outboard motor mounted in a midships well that can be closed off to leave a fair underwater profile.

Specifications:

LOA: 9.14m / 30ft 0in

Beam: 2.91m / 9ft 6in

Draught: 2.20m / 7ft 2in

Light displacement: 1,550kg / 3,420lb

Ballast: 800kg 1,760lb /

Price: ex VAT €84,000

Builder: www.aeoloscomposites.com

