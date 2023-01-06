Exposure Lights Raw Pro Head Torch Review – tested gear

Head torch obsessive Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market, including this Exposure lights Raw Pro 200 lumen head torch for review.

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Exposure Lights Raw Pro head torch

Pros:

  • Red light optimised, USB rechargeable, robust and very waterproof

Cons:

  • Not very powerful white beam, fiddly recharging, easy to lose when unclipped

Product:

Price as reviewed:

£120.00
TAGS:

Exposure Lights Raw Pro Head Torch

tested

200 Lumen head torch

Light Modes:

Mode one: Red – 2 lumens, 25 hours

Mode two: Red – 15 lumens, 6 hours

Mode three Red – 50 lumens, 1 hour

Mode four White – 15 lumens, 10 hours

Mode five White – 50 lumens, 3 hours

Mode Six White – 200 lumens, 1 hour

Mode seven -White strobe 200 lumens, 5 hours

Specifications

  •  4 x XQE LEDs
  • Battery 700 mAh Li-Ion
  • Charging Time 3 Hours
  • Runtime 1 – 25 Hours
  • Aluminium casing
  • Weight 76g
  • 2 year warranty
  • Lifetime LED guarantee
  • IP rating IPX8 (IPX8 – Protects when immersed in water over 3 feet)

Results of testing:

Battery life and recharging time 2/5

Full beam illumination 2/5

Low level light for reading 5/5

Red light 5/5

Water proofing 5/5

Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5

Weight and comfort 4/5

