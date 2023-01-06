Head torch obsessive Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market, including this Exposure lights Raw Pro 200 lumen head torch for review.
Exposure Lights Raw Pro Head Torch Review – tested gear
Exposure Lights Raw Pro Head Torch
200 Lumen head torch
Light Modes:
Mode one: Red – 2 lumens, 25 hours
Mode two: Red – 15 lumens, 6 hours
Mode three Red – 50 lumens, 1 hour
Mode four White – 15 lumens, 10 hours
Mode five White – 50 lumens, 3 hours
Mode Six White – 200 lumens, 1 hour
Mode seven -White strobe 200 lumens, 5 hours
Specifications
- 4 x XQE LEDs
- Battery 700 mAh Li-Ion
- Charging Time 3 Hours
- Runtime 1 – 25 Hours
- Aluminium casing
- Weight 76g
- 2 year warranty
- Lifetime LED guarantee
- IP rating IPX8 (IPX8 – Protects when immersed in water over 3 feet)
Results of testing:
Battery life and recharging time 2/5
Full beam illumination 2/5
Low level light for reading 5/5
Red light 5/5
Water proofing 5/5
Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5
Weight and comfort 4/5