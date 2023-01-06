Nebo Einstein Flex 1500 review – Gear Test

Head torch obsessive Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market, including this Nebo Einstein 1500 flex 750 lumen head torch for review.

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Nebo Einstein Flex 1500 head torch

Pros:

  • Powerful boost light, slim profile, rechargeable

Cons:

  • non-user replaceable head strap, fiddly recharging, easy to be blinded by bright white light accidentally between modes

Product:

Price as reviewed:

£54.99
TAGS:

Nebo Einstein

tested

Light Modes

Mode one: Turbo (1500 lumens): 30 seconds / 64 meters

Mode two: High (750 lumens): 2 hours / 35 meters

Mode three: Medium (250 lumens): 6 hours / 25 meters

Mode four: Low (10 lumens): 18 hours / 8 meters

Mode five: Red COB (5 lumens): 12 hours / 1 meters

*Runtime is reduced by about 20% when using 2 x CR123A batteries

Specifications

  • 750 Lumen head torch (with 1500 turbo)
  • Water resistant IPX4 (Protects from splashing water, no matter the direction)
  • Powered by 1x Li-ion 18650 2200mAh 3.7v or 2xCR123A batteries
  • weight 165g

Results of testing:

Battery life and recharging time 4/5

Full beam illumination 4/5

Low level light for reading 2/5

Red light 3/5

Water proofing 3/5

Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 1/5

Weight and comfort 2/5

Buy Nebo Einstien flex from Cotswold Outdoors