Head torch obsessive Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market, including this Nebo Einstein 1500 flex 750 lumen head torch for review.
Nebo Einstein Flex 1500 review – Gear Test
Nebo Einstein
Light Modes
Mode one: Turbo (1500 lumens): 30 seconds / 64 meters
Mode two: High (750 lumens): 2 hours / 35 meters
Mode three: Medium (250 lumens): 6 hours / 25 meters
Mode four: Low (10 lumens): 18 hours / 8 meters
Mode five: Red COB (5 lumens): 12 hours / 1 meters
*Runtime is reduced by about 20% when using 2 x CR123A batteries
Specifications
- 750 Lumen head torch (with 1500 turbo)
- Water resistant IPX4 (Protects from splashing water, no matter the direction)
- Powered by 1x Li-ion 18650 2200mAh 3.7v or 2xCR123A batteries
- weight 165g
Results of testing:
Battery life and recharging time 4/5
Full beam illumination 4/5
Low level light for reading 2/5
Red light 3/5
Water proofing 3/5
Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 1/5
Weight and comfort 2/5