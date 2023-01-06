Forclaz HL900 Head Torch Review – Gear Test

Head torch obsessive Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market, including this Forclaz HL900 400 lumen head torch for review.

Forclaz HL900 USB

Buy Forclaz HL900 from Decathlon

400 Lumen Head torch

The Forclaz HL900 comes out best on test (2022/2023) for its all round usability and function.

It is also great value for money offering features usually only found in more expensive models.

When switching on it goes to red first. then you simply toggle backwards and forwards through the lights, progressively getting more powerful.

Hit the plus button and you get red, followed by low white, then a brighter white, then full beam at 200 lumens and finally 400 lumens “call the aliens from space” power level.

It was bright with a relatively focused beam which lit up a small target at 25m on the pontoon easily.

I can verify the waterproofing as this one was accidentally dropped in the water when climbing back on my boat after taking pictures. It was buoyant enough with air trapped in the strap for me to jump down and grab it as it was submerged, under the surface with the strap pointing up. This isn’t a floating strap I should add. You do need reflexes of a mongoose to retrieve any of the head torches I’ve ever tested.

But it was reassuring to know I could just rinse it under the tap and have no worries at all.

The extra bit of kit with the Forclaz was an additional battery t4ray that accepts 3 x AAA batteries making this suitable for a grab bag or for when you don’t have USB charging ability but you do have spare batteries.

The Forclaz HL 900 also comes with a small mesh carry bag which I thought was an excellent touch, though most of the time mine is fastened around a pole or rail, the bag is handy for travel and packing.

Light Modes:

Mode One : Red light, 3 lumen , 24hours

Mode Two : White, 30 lumen, 20 hours

Mode Three : White, 80 lumen, 8 hours

Mode Four : White, 200 lumen, 3 hours

Mode Five : white, 400 lumen, 10 minutes

Mode Six : white strobe, 400 lumen, 28 hours

Specifications

Weight: 102g

Batteries Required: 3x AAA if not using the rechargeable power cell supplied.

3 hours charge time

waterproofing IPX7 (IPX7 – Protects in water up to 3 feet (1 meter)

Results of testing:

Battery life and recharging time 5/5

Full beam illumination 5/5

Low level light for reading 4/5

Red light 4/5

Water proofing 5/5

Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5

Weight and comfort 4/5

