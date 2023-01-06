Head torch obsessive Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market, including this Forclaz HL500 200 lumen head torch for review.
Forclaz HL500 Head Torch Review – Gear Test
Forclaz HL500 USB
Buy Forclaz HL500 from Decathlon
Light Modes:
Mode One : Red light, 4 lumen , 40 hours
Mode Two : White, 20 lumen, 30 hours
Mode Three : White, 80 lumen, 8 hours
Mode Four : White, 200 lumen, 3 hours
Mode Five : white strobe, 200 lumen, 20 hours
Specifications
- 200 Lumen head torch
- Weight 89g
- waterproofing IPX 5 (IPX5 – Protects from water jets at any direction)
- USB rechargeable built in battery
Results of testing:
Battery life and recharging time 5/5
Full beam illumination 4/5
Low level light for reading 4/5
Red light 3/5
Water proofing 4/5
Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5
Weight and comfort 4/5