Forclaz HL500 Head Torch Review – Gear Test

Head torch obsessive Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market, including this Forclaz HL500 200 lumen head torch for review.

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Forclaz HL500 head torch

Pros:

  • Good level of waterproofing, easy USB charging, great value for money

Cons:

  • may lack sophistication of more powerful head torches

Product:

Price as reviewed:

£19.99
TAGS:

Forclaz HL500 USB

tested

Buy Forclaz HL500 from Decathlon

 

Light Modes:

Mode One : Red light, 4 lumen , 40 hours

Mode Two : White, 20 lumen, 30 hours

Mode Three : White, 80 lumen, 8 hours

Mode Four : White, 200 lumen, 3 hours

Mode Five : white strobe, 200 lumen, 20 hours

Specifications

  • 200 Lumen head torch
  • Weight 89g
  • waterproofing IPX 5 (IPX5 – Protects from water jets at any direction)
  • USB rechargeable built in battery

Results of testing:

Battery life and recharging time 5/5

Full beam illumination 4/5

Low level light for reading 4/5

Red light 3/5

Water proofing 4/5

Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5

Weight and comfort 4/5

