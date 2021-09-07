5 exciting multihulls at 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival

Europe’s biggest on-water boat show returns this week (Sept 7-12), and we’ve picked the best of the multihulls due to be at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival

The 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival has been a long time coming with the majority of 2020’s Boat Shows cancelled due to Covid-19.

Hundreds of sailing yachts will be at the show, including a number of World and European premieres, and with the French history in multihull sailing, there will be plenty of catamarans and trimarans to be viewed by visitors.

We’ve picked out what we think are the five most interesting multihulls at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival.

As has increasingly been the case in recent years, many of the new launches are focussed on comfortable and fast cruising with interior space and outside communal spaces getting bigger and bigger.

However, there are also some higher performance launches, showing there is still an appetite in the multihull world for fast sailing.

Privilege Signature 510

The first major new launch for Privilege since the take-over in 2018 by Hanse Group, the Signature 510 is based on the tested hull of the five-year old Série 5 by the redoubtable Marc Lombard

But the new boat has had more than just a name change. It has had an aesthetic makeover with dozens of small details improved, from the strips of continuous glazing along the hull to the sleek windscreen around the helm station and the more elegant handrails at the transom.

Read more about the Privilege Signature 510

C-Cat 48

The C-Cat 48 is a lightweight and fast Italian cruising catamaran from the Comar Yachts yard near Rome, Italy.

The newly announced catamaran features C-foil daggerboards, which should reduce displacement at speed, in turn helping the cat achieve high speeds on passage, and high bridgedeck clearance.

Read more about the C-Cat 48

Garcia Explocat 52

Garcia’s longstanding knowledge of creating rugged go-anywhere yachts has enabled the yard to produce one with a very enticing combination of space, pace and rugged construction. It also benefits from a high standard of finish, attention to detail and many neat touches.

It’s clear the boat has the potential to make easy 250 mile days in the right conditions. At the same time it has sufficient tankage and stowage for supplies, spares and tools to give a high level of autonomy for extended periods.

Read more about the Garcia Explocat 52

Tanna 47

Fountaine Pajot’s latest model, the Tanna 47 catamaran is a successor to the successful Saona 47.

The newest addition to Fountaine Pajot’s range offers a much larger and completely reconfigured galley, now in a U-shape formation with 300lt of storage space.

Another new highlight for the Tanna 47 is her flybridge, which now features a lounge area that’s twice the size of her predecessor, the Saona 47.

Read more about the Tanna 47

IC36

A group of wild enthusiasts in the landlocked Czech Republic are the force behind the new IC36 from Independent Catamaran. The debut model is a fully race-tuned cat that aims to appeal to speed freaks as well as performance cruisers. Oh, and it unbolts to fit inside a shipping container or on a trailer!

Perhaps closer in design terms to the Extreme 40 than a traditional cat, the IC36 has super narrow hulls, high displacement bows and an optional rotating carbon rig with composite stays.

Read more about the IC36 – and many more multihull launches in 2021

