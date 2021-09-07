First look: Tanna 47 – relaxed cruising on two hulls

The new Tanna 47 features a much-changed galley area and a huge lounge area on her flybridge, making for sociable cruising

Fountaine Pajot’s latest model, the Tanna 47 catamaran is a successor to the successful Saona 47.

The newest addition to Fountaine Pajot’s range offers a much larger and completely reconfigured galley, now in a U-shape formation with 300lt of storage space.

The chart table is well considered and should be easily accessible from the helm and is open to the cockpit, which should make access when underway easy.

Another new highlight for the Tanna 47 her flybridge, which now features a lounge area that’s twice the size of her predecessor, the Saona 47.

This ‘lounge deck’ layout creates a space that, while easily useable when sailing, also makes for a large and comfortable social space when at anchor or in a marina.

The deck arrangement also allows up to 9m2 of solar panels to be fitted – as does the company’s other new launch, the Tanna 51. Interior layouts include three, four and five cabin options.

The Tanna 47 specifications

LOA: 13.94m / 45ft 8in

Beam: 7.7m / 25ft 4in

Draught: 1.2m / 3ft 11in

Displacement: 14,700kg / 34,400lb

Price: €581,519 ex VAT.

Builder: www.catamarans-fountaine-pajot.com

