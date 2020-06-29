Privilege Signature 510: What’s changed on the first Hanse Group era model?

The first major new launch for Privilege since the take-over in 2018 by Hanse Group, the Signature 510 is based on the tested hull of the five-year old Série 5 by the redoubtable Marc Lombard

But the new boat has had more than just a name change. It has had an aesthetic makeover with dozens of small details improved, from the strips of continuous glazing along the hull to the sleek windscreen around the helm station and the more elegant handrails at the transom.

And though it must be said that tastes have changed since the Série 5 was launched, the stylish new interior by Darnet is a marked improvement. The windows around the saloon have become much bigger, with slimmer mullions and far less dead area where the mast support runs down.

The navstation, which fills the aft port side of the saloon, has been simplified to include fewer key instruments and a large flatscreen, while digital switching replaces the vast switch panel that used to live here. The cabins too – up to four doubles – are brighter and less cluttered, offering supremely comfortable accommodation.

The master cabin, which can run the full beam of the boat forward of the saloon (in the three-cabin master suite version), has particularly benefited from new and bigger hatches and skylights which make this under-foredeck real estate even more inviting.

With a large square-top main, raked back mast and a useful bowsprit for big reaching and running sails, speed should be no problem on the Signature 510. And there are a host of performance upgrades available – from deck gear to sails.

Key to the positioning of Privilege as a luxury brand is the boat’s semi-custom design possibilities. This extends far beyond materials and finish – the message is ‘if you want it, our skilled craftsmen can build it for you’.

Specification

LOA: 17.09m (56ft 0in)

Beam: 7.98m (26ft 0in)

Draught: 1.57m (5ft 2in)

Displacement: 22,800kg (50,265lb)

Price: €1,035,000 (ex. VAT)