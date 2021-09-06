First look: C-Cat 48

The new C-Cat 48 is a high performance cruising catamaran, which is available in two different specifications. Rupert Holmes reports

The C-Cat 48 is a lightweight and fast Italian cruising catamaran from the Comar Yachts yard near Rome, Italy.

The newly announced catamaran features C-foil daggerboards, which should reduce displacement at speed, in turn helping the cat achieve high speeds on passage, and high bridgedeck clearance.

The C-Cat 48, follows the same philosophy as it’s younger sister, the C-Cat 37 and incorporates the same key concepts to create a single large outdoor living space. The cockpit is protected by a large bimini, which is fully closable for pleasant outdoor living, and the cockpit and dinette are both on the same level, divided by a large sliding door.

Young French designer François Perus has created a boat that fits at the high end of the performance cruising spectrum, yet still offers spacious and comfortable accommodation.

This accommodation includes a very sheltered cockpit that opens onto a large saloon with optional inside steering position.

Two customisable versions are offered: the Antigua is the higher performance option and emphasises the boat’s sporty potential, with a lightweight interior, while the Saint Barths offers a greater degree of luxury for those who may spend extended periods on board.

The first boat is scheduled for a mid-August 2021 launch at Fiumicino near Rome and will be unveiled to the public at the Cannes boat show.

C-Cat: 48 specifications

LOA: 14.8m / 48ft 6in

Beam: 7.3m / 24ft 0in

Draught: 0.57m to 2.2m / 1ft 11in to 7ft 3in

Displacement: 9,700kg / 21,400kg

Price: €649,000 / ex VAT

Builder: c-catamarans.com

