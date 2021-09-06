First look: C-Cat 48

The new C-Cat 48 is a high performance cruising catamaran, which is available in two different specifications. Rupert Holmes reports
The C-Cat 48 is a lightweight and fast Italian cruising catamaran from the Comar Yachts yard near Rome, Italy.
The newly announced catamaran features C-foil daggerboards, which should reduce displacement at speed, in turn helping the cat achieve high speeds on passage, and high bridgedeck clearance.
The C-Cat 48, follows the same philosophy as it’s younger sister, the C-Cat 37 and incorporates the same key concepts to create a single large outdoor living space. The cockpit is protected by a large bimini, which is fully closable for pleasant outdoor living, and the cockpit and dinette are both on the same level, divided by a large sliding door.
Young French designer François Perus has created a boat that fits at the high end of the performance cruising spectrum, yet still offers spacious and comfortable accommodation.
This accommodation includes a very sheltered cockpit that opens onto a large saloon with optional inside steering position.
Two customisable versions are offered: the Antigua is the higher performance option and emphasises the boat’s sporty potential, with a lightweight interior, while the Saint Barths offers a greater degree of luxury for those who may spend extended periods on board.
The first boat is scheduled for a mid-August 2021 launch at Fiumicino near Rome and will be unveiled to the public at the Cannes boat show.
C-Cat: 48 specifications
LOA: 14.8m / 48ft 6in
Beam: 7.3m / 24ft 0in
Draught: 0.57m to 2.2m / 1ft 11in to 7ft 3in
Displacement: 9,700kg / 21,400kg
Price: €649,000 / ex VAT
Builder: c-catamarans.com
If you enjoyed this….
Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams.Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.