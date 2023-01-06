Head torch obsessive Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market, including this LedLenser MH5 400 lumen head torch for review.
LedLenser MH5 head torch review – tested gear
Ledlenser MH5
On full beam focused, the Led Lenser was able to easily illuminate a small target at 25m and far beyond it.
400 Lumen head torch
Light Modes:
Mode One (white): 20 lumens (flood) – 35 hours
Mode Two (white): 20 lumens (spot) – 35 hours
Mode Three (white): 400 lumens (flood) – 4 hours
Mode Four (white): 400 lumens (spot) 180 meters – 4 hours
Mode Five (red): low level for night vision
Specifications
- Weight: 94 g (including batteries
- Batteries Required: 1 x 14500 lithium-ion rechargeable battery (included) / 1 x AA NiMH or 1 x AA alkaline battery
- Charging Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
- Water resistant to IP54 standards (IP54 Protected from limited dust ingress. Protected from water spray from any direction)
- Warranty: 5 years standard or 7 years with product registration (torch), 2 years (battery)
Results of testing:
Battery life and recharging time 4/5
Full beam illumination 5/5
Low level light for reading 2/5
Red light 3/5
Water proofing 3/5
Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5
Weight and comfort 4/5
Price £50