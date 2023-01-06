LedLenser MH5 head torch review – tested gear

Head torch obsessive Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market, including this LedLenser MH5 400 lumen head torch for review.

Product Overview

Overall rating:

LedLenser MH5 head torch

Pros:

  • easy magnetic attached charger, detachable lamp with belt clip, bright spot beam

Cons:

  • The beam focus ring is fiddly, not many brightness options (dim light isn't very dim)

Product:

Price as reviewed:

£50.00
On full beam focused, the Led Lenser was able to easily illuminate a small target at 25m and far beyond it.

400 Lumen head torch

Light Modes:

Mode One (white): 20 lumens (flood) – 35 hours

Mode Two (white): 20 lumens  (spot) – 35 hours

Mode Three (white): 400 lumens (flood)  – 4 hours

Mode Four (white): 400 lumens (spot) 180 meters – 4 hours

Mode Five (red): low level for night vision

Specifications

  • Weight: 94 g (including batteries
  • Batteries Required: 1 x 14500 lithium-ion rechargeable battery (included) / 1 x AA NiMH or 1 x AA alkaline battery
  • Charging Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
  • Water resistant to IP54 standards (IP54 Protected from limited dust ingress. Protected from water spray from any direction)
  • Warranty: 5 years standard or 7 years with product registration (torch), 2 years (battery)

Results of testing:

Battery life and recharging time 4/5

Full beam illumination 5/5

Low level light for reading 2/5

Red light 3/5

Water proofing 3/5

Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5

Weight and comfort 4/5

Price £50

