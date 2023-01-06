Petzl Tikka head torch review – tested gear

Head torch obsessive Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market, including this Petzl Tikka 300 lumen head torch for review.

The Petzl Tikka is a lightweight but pretty powerful head torch. It easily illuminated a small target at 25m and the beam shape is a good flood shape illuminating a general area. The three power settings on white allow for a reading lamp, a medium brightness and a max brightness.

The red is low powered for night vision and can be use in strobe mode too.

The head torch is comfortable on the head and is contoured to remain comfortable for lengthy wear time. There’s no padding, but it uses the strap against the skin to avoid sweating too much and it slipping.

Whilst this isn’t waterproof, in my experience these torches can take quite a lot of rain and weather before you have to stop0 to dry the battery compartment.

In the battery compartment there’s 3 x AAA batteries. These could be swapped out for a petzl core, which is a USB rechargeable power cell, this doesn’t come as standard with this budget range Tikka, but if you see one for sale with the “core” part in the name, then this means the head torch comes with the powercell.

I liked this head torch very much for its shape, weight and functionality. The glowing housing was a real plus point, making it easier to find in the dark.

Light Modes

Mode One (White): 6 lumens – 10 metres – 120 hours

Mode Two (White): 100 lumens – 40 metres – 9 hours

Mode Three (White): 300 lumens – 65 metres – 2 hours

Mode Four (Red): 2 lumens – 5 metres – 60 hours

Mode Five (Red): strobe – 700 metres – 400 hours

Specifications

Weight: 82g

Beam Pattern: Flood

Energy: Three AAA/LR03 batteries (included)

Water Rating: IPX4 (IPX4 – Protects from splashing water, no matter the direction)

Results of testing:

Battery life and recharging time 4/5

Full beam illumination 4/5

Low level light for reading 4/5

Red light 4/5

Water proofing 3/5

Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5

Weight and comfort 5/5

