World’s coolest boats: 49er FX dinghy

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest yachts of our times. This month Francesca Clapcich nominates the 49er FX dinghy

“I did my last Olympic campaign on the 49erFX in Rio, 2016. Actually, that was the first Olympic Games where the 49er was also a women’s class, so we were a bit the pioneers of that era,” recalls Clapcich, who finished fifth at Rio representing Italy with Giulia Conti.

The 49er was introduced as a women’s skiff class, with the FX rig giving lighter crews a shorter mast and reduced sail plan on the 49er platform.

“The boat is really amazing. It’s a double-handed boat with a double trapeze, and extremely physical. The physical preparation is a massive key to be able to sail the boat at the best of its performance,” says Clapcich.

“Overall, I really enjoyed that year sailing with Giulia in the 49er. I really enjoy pushing myself in the gym, and pushing the boat on the water, always trying to make perfect manoeuvres around the course.

“It’s never easy. The level of the class was really high. It’s a really special boat.”

49er FX stats rating

Top speed: 25 knots

LOA: 4.99m/16ft 4½in

Launched: 2012

Berths: 0

Price: €30-35,000

Adrenalin factor: 85%

Francesca Clapcich

Francesca Clapcich is an Italian sailor who twice competed at the Olympic Games, in the Laser Radial in 2012, and 49erFX in 2016. She sailed for the US team American Magic in the Puig Women’s America’s Cup in 2024, and won the 2022/23 The Ocean Race with 11th Hour Racing. She is now campaigning for the 2028 Vendée Globe.

