This Black Friday Helly Hansen Men’s Sailing Jacket deal is a bargain – we’ve tested it so we know it’s worth the money

True bargain alert - there's over £150 off in this Black Friday Helly Hansen Men's Sailing Jacket deal. Get your stylish sailing apparel while you can
The weather’s turned, and if you’re anything like me, you’re reaching for your warmest coat before leaving home. Without a cosy jacket to wear, you’re likely to start shivering just walking down the garden path. And chattering teeth aren’t a very festive addition to the Christmas period!
So, to save you from shivering outside this winter, I’ve found a Black Friday bargain: the ideal Helly Hansen Men’s Sailing Jacket.
If you’re heading out sailing in this weather or want to prepare for when there’s more sunshine, our tester Rupert Holmes has tried it out and vouches for its cosy credentials.
It’s also sometimes hard to tell whether a discount is a bargain or a retailer is cheekily deceiving us. Frustratingly, falling for a false deal can leave you with less money for the festive period.
So, to save you spending your spare time trawling through Black Friday Helly Hansen deals, I’ve done the legwork for you. Our editors have been testing Helly Hansen products for years so they know what they’re looking for.
Click on the link below to learn more about this product.
Best Black Friday Helly Hansen Deals UK
Men’s Ægir Race Sailing Jacket 2.0 – Was £725, now £543.75
What a discount! This jacket is for sailors to wear while covering many miles at sea. Our tester, Rupert Holmes, tried out the first Race Sailing Jacket and wrote,
‘The Helly Hansen Ægir Race Jacket is the outcome of extensive work with professional racing teams who know what works best in extreme conditions, including Thomas Colville, Pip Hare and Joan Mulloy.
‘The result is a very high specification full-length offshore jacket that’s still surprisingly lightweight, streamlined and comfortable to wear.’
Notable details include chest-level hand-warmer pockets lined with thin fleece, which provide enough warmth. And they’re not so thick that they’ll absorb much water, meaning they won’t take ages to dry.
On the waterproof credentials, Holmes added, ‘he adjustable high visibility hood has an effective peak to divert water clear of your face and neck, even in extreme conditions.’ Sounds like an excellent option for protecting your face from driving rain on deck.