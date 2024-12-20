Lagoon 60 first look: A sizeable space for lounging in stunning locations

The large Lagoon 60 catamaran has multiple lounging spaces, offering extended views and spaciousness for guests.

Big new cats from the volume production yards seem to on the money market-wise currently. Lagoon, Fountaine Pajot and Bali are all launching or have recently launched their largest models to date. This 60ft area seems particularly key… and today’s 60ft flybridge catamaran is quite a thing to behold!

Lagoon’s brief for the Lagoon 60 was to replace the 620, of which 175 launched, with a slightly shorter yet improved design. Nauta Design’s Massimo Gino invited me to sit in the cockpit facing aft, before lowering the folding bulwarks, whereupon the impression of space and extended views is formidable.

The entire bridgedeck on the Lagoon 60 is one space and one level right through the bulkhead door to the forward cockpit. With this door ajar and a huge forward opening window, natural ventilation is also very good.

The flybridge helps create heaps more lounging space, albeit for an extremely high boom. In contrast to the previous generation of Lagoons which had masts positioned aft and larger headsails, VPLP has now moved the mast forward. With the range getting larger and heavier it wanted the mast base on a main bulkhead.

Sail controls are all electric so a single crewmember can reportedly handle the boat. The 60 is piloted from a single central pedestal, while a joystick-style throttle and thruster controls can be used to port for docking.

The predictably vast owner’s cabin starboard aft includes a 1.8m athwartships berth, and has it’s own private secondary access straight out onto the aft deck and transom steps.

The layout of the show boat is a galley-down version, which is reached via a gullwing door from the cockpit and features a bar and dinette on the main level. The generous galley also features a sizeable mess area that will be welcomed by paid hands.

That said, rudimentary crew accommodation is in the forepeaks, where an adjoining cabin to the galley might be more welcomed by those working aboard.

The Lagoon 60 has its own dedicated build shed and production line, capable of producing around 18 yachts a year. Price from €2,140,000 ex VAT.

