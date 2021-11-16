Best bluewater multihulls: Lagoon 450

Families looking for a bluewater cruising multihull should have a look at the Lagoon 450. Toby Hodges and Francois Tregouet find out why

For those in any doubt as to what is the most popular cruising catamaran, it’s a Lagoon – and by a substantial margin. Over 120 Lagoons have crossed the Atlantic with the ARC in the last five years alone, three times more than any other manufacturer (the next being Fountaine Pajot at 40). And the Lagoon 450 is a great example of a family friendly bluewater multihull.

The Lagoon 450 remains the most popular model from Lagoon. It exemplifies the VPLP/Nauta design partnership which has made these the very definition of modern mid-size cruising catamarans which can appeal to families and charterers alike.

Indeed the 450 marked the modern look of Lagoon and was the first with interior styling from Nauta. It originally launched over a decade ago as a flybridge design with central helming position (450F), before this ‘sport top’ option (450S) was offered with a starboard helm station and lower boom.

More than 1,000 of the 450 have since splashed which, when you consider that more than 400 of its predecessor 440 were built, accounts for a large proportion of the 45ft catamarans floating around the world! It is the sweet spot of size, offering enormous volume for family living aboard, while still being manageable.

Lagoon 450 price

Guide price ex VAT: €439,200

