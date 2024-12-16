Lagoon Eighty2 first look: An 80-footer with space for hosting many guests

Lagoon continues its 40th-anniversary celebrations by announcing its largest model yet, the Lagoon Eighty2, a mighty 80-footer that will indeed have the crowds queuing for an ogle at boat shows.

The Bordeaux brand strengthens its offering in the lengthy yacht market with the Lagoon Eighty2. It has already built 88 catamarans over 75ft, including 52 of its Seventy7.

Designed by Lagoon’s stronghold team of VPLP, Nauta and Patrick Le Quément, this Lagoon Eighty2 retains the prize feature of the Seventy7 – a hull door which opens out of the topsides to create a private terrace for the master cabin. Stepping out from the king-sized berth and diving straight into the sea must be a heightened level of luxury.

The layout of the first model sees three other guest cabins and a lower galley connecting to crew quarters. This is a yacht for many guests, friends and family to enjoy – you just need to choose from where best to do so. The beam-wide saloon looks formidable, and links through to a forward cockpit for up to eight.

Right aft you’ll find a hydraulically lifting dinghy and bathing platform, which can seamlessly extend the already generous cockpit space. Or take the gently sloping stairs up to the freestanding furniture adorning the 50m2 of flybridge space. Decisions, decisions…

Hulls are constructed in bio-sourced and recycled resin, which reduces CO2 emissions by 10 tonnes per boat. The world premiere is expected to be at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2025.

