World’s coolest yachts: VO70 Mar Mostro / Puma – ‘She was so powerful that helming this boat I felt nothing wrong could happen’

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our time. Benjamin Schwartz nominates the VO70 Mar Mostro

The VO70 Mar Mostro / Puma was designed by Juan K and originally took part in the 2011-12 Volvo Ocean Race, before being widely campaigned in other offshore races as SFS II, skippered by Lionel Péan.

“We bought it after the loss of the former Abu Dhabi in a fire,” recalls Schwartz. “This boat is one of the first ‘big’ boats I had the chance to sail on.

“First, I think it had one of the most impressive decorations ever, with that octopus and puma embracing the boat. But also she was so powerful that helming this boat, I was feeling that nothing wrong could happen, we were never broaching.

“We did some nice races with SFS – one of my best memories is sailing the VO70 in front of Sainte-Sophie [grand mosque] on the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Insane! It was also the project where I started to work with François Duguet, and I’m happy to be working with him again, as he is now the boat captain of Sodebo Ultim 3.”

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VO70 Mar Mostro / Puma Specifications:

Top speed: 35+ knots

LOA: 21.5m/70ft 60in

Launched: 2011

Berths: 6

Price (used): €150-300,000

Adrenalin factor: 85%

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