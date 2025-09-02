World’s Coolest Yachts: Ultim Actual 4

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest yachts of our times. Alan Roberts nominates the Ultim Actual 4

“I’ve been very lucky. I’ve sailed on a lot of really cool boats, modern boats, but also my background’s from dinghy sailing. So up until recently I probably would have said the International 14, which is an absolute classic, or the Merlin Rocket in the UK. But without a doubt, the Ultim is the coolest boat I’ve sailed on.”

Roberts was part of the Actual Ultim 4 crew for the Rolex Fastnet Race. “This was the old Gitana, it’s the new Actual 4. We put the boat in the water a week before the race, and when you buy these boats, you don’t get given all the information – or even all the right parts. So we’ve only scratched the surface of what we can do with this boat.

“It’s just next level. You sail around at 30 knots upwind, 40 knots downwind. The boat’s dead flat, I can make my cup of tea while we’re going 40 knots without even holding the mug! And it’s so reactive. The Ultim is the ultimate sailing machine in the world at the moment.”

Ultim Actual 4 stats rating

Top speed: 51.7 knots

LOA: 32m/100ft

Launched: 2017

Berths: 1-4

Price: €10-15million

Adrenalin factor: 98%

Alan Roberts

Alan Roberts has won in a huge range of designs, from XOD classic keelboats to International Moths and other performance dinghies. Having raced at the front of the Figaro fleet he is now found on many top ocean race teams, including IMOCAs and Ultims. He will be racing The Ocean Race Europe in the IMOCA Holcim PRB.

