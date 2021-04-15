First look: Trintella 45 and 50 – classic yard reborn

Rupert Holmes reports a pair of new German Frers designed yachts, both of which are contemporary designs with a classic aesthetic. Read about the Trintella 45 and 50

These two gorgeous German Frers designs offer an enticing blend of contemporary yacht design with classic elegance. The Trintella 45 and 50 are intended to re-establish the Trintella brand, echoing the timeless style of the original yachts, including their trademark varnished coamings and coachroof sides. Yet they’re bang up to date in every other respect.

The Dutch yard was synonymous with quality boatbuilding and cutting-edge design for more than 40 years until it closed 18 years ago.

During the rise of production boatbuilding in the 1950s and ’60s founder Anne Wever was quicker than his competitors to adopt new technologies, yet he also had a traditionalist’s eye for perfection. The result was beautiful yachts that were fitted-out to a very high standard and his yard quickly became one of the most successful in Europe.

Arguably no one is better placed to revive the name than Joop Doomernik. He grew up sailing at the club next to Wever’s yard in ’s-Hertogenbosch, restored a 29ft Dragon keelboat at the age of 16, and then went on to become an apprentice at Trintella.

For the past 30 years Doomernik has run his own yard less than 10 miles away, undertaking classic yacht restorations, as well as building exquisite Wally Nanos and competitive Dragons.

Nevertheless Doomernik told me it was difficult to define the real Trintella DNA: “I did a lot of thinking, and talked to Trintella owners, before reaching the conclusion that the underlying philosophy is of a high-end gentleman’s yacht,” he says. “Maybe the owner doesn’t even want light displacement with high speed, but instead wants comfort, quality and that feeling you get when people make extraordinary efforts to produce something beautiful.”

For the new designs he therefore decided on a contemporary hull, while adding in some of the qualities from the 1960s including beautiful wood detailing. “It is a blink to the old days of Trintella.”

Initial drawings are for the Trintella 45 and 50 (at 45ft and 50ft respectively), although larger versions are under consideration. All share the same core concept, including slender hulls with an almost plumb bow and graceful extended counter. Below the water each boat will have a hefty lead bulb on a cast iron fin and an efficient spade rudder.

The lofty carbon rigs, allied to the slippery hull shapes, promise good performance and excellent handling characteristics. Construction is of a stiff but lightweight vacuum-infused glass/epoxy Corecell sandwich with carbon reinforcement.

Sail handling systems include a below deck headsail furler, while all lines for sail trim are led to winches each side of the helm, where there are also concealed and recessed lockers to keep rope tails tidy.

A push-button set up with self-tacking jib is also possible, including hydraulic backstay and vang, plus mainsheet system that’s clear of the cockpit and led to a captive winch.

Doomernik also wants the revived brand to offer an antidote to the numerous big cruising yachts with “… lots of cabins, showers and bathrooms. Many people just want to have a nice sail, either as a couple or maybe with two friends or children. You can have quality time on the water without a boat that’s equipped for 10 people or a circumnavigation,” he says.

Therefore these are intended as graceful boats that will turn heads. Nevertheless, he was also adamant that they should not be daysailers. Instead, the vision is for weekenders that have the comfort and equipment needed to stay on board for several weeks if desired.

Doomernik says prices start, “in the upper range of what you would expect for a yacht of this size. We’re trying to achieve a high end, beautifully finished and detailed piece of art in the water.”

Trintella 45 Specifications:

Hull length: 13.72m / 45ft 0in

LWL: 11.46m / 37ft 7in

Beam: 3.25m 10ft 8in

Draught: 2.22m / 7ft 3in

Displacement: 7,900kg / 17,400lb

Price ex VAT: €997,000

Builder: www.trintellayachts.com

