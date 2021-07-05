First look: Moana M35’ WRC – serious offshore racer

Rupert Holmes takes a look at the all new Moana M35’ WRC which in its Extreme Base specification resembles an offshore shorthanded racer, such as a Figaro 3

The Moana M35’ WRC is a water-ballasted design with a rotating bowsprit that is available in several different formats, each of which can be further customised to meet owner’s requirements. It can also be optimised to suit the requirements of IRC, ORC and Open rating systems.

A very powerful hull shape is allied to a deep 2.7m draught keel, giving enormous stability. Alternatively, a canting keel is offered as an option, as are foils.

The Extreme Base specification offers a very stripped-out solo or double-handed raceboat with a minimal Figaro 3-style interior at the base of the companionway. The Race Base version is still race oriented, but uses more of the hull’s length for accommodation. This has space for a full crew and enough comfort for occasional cruising use. There’s also a Comfort option with a fully-fitted lightweight interior for fast cruising.

Everything about the boat is configured for serious offshore use. For instance, there’s a crash box forward and a fully watertight bulkhead ahead of the rudders. Equally, the large coachroof provides buoyancy when inverted, which increases the angle of vanishing stability. Rudders are transom mounted and designed to be easily replaced at sea.

Although not shown on the drawings, the cockpit is designed to be fitted with a fabric sprayhood, or an IMOCA-style hard cover to give the crew additional protection.

“We believe a standard M35’ WRC with Extreme interior, a skilled and trained crew on board, racing in an OSTAR, TWOSTAR, ARC, Middle Sea Race, or your area championship… can win its class and leave behind a lot of bigger boats,” says the vastly experienced Vittorio Malingri, a previous Vendée Globe skipper and the general manager of the Italian yard.

Malingri and Moana Bluewater Yachts have built over 130 yachts since 1982 and its Carbon Line team in Fano is a key lamination supplier for many big brands of motoryachts.

Moana M35’ WRC specifications

LOA: 10.66m / 35ft 0in

LWL: 10.01m / 32ft 10in

Beam: 4.00m / 13ft 1in

Draught: 2.70m / 8ft 10in

Displacement: 3,000kg / 6,600lb

Price: Extreme Base from €220,000 ex VAT.

Builder: moanashipyard.com

