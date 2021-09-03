First look: Baltic Café Racer

Rupert Holmes takes a look at the recently launched Baltic Café Racer, a powerful and quick daysailer with green credentials

Baltic Yachts has been responsible for some of the world’s most iconic yachts of the past five years, including the 142ft Canova, which is fitted with DSS foils, the 175ft Pink Gin and the 130ft My Song. The Finnish yard’s latest creation the, Baltic Café Racer is a 68ft daysailer, and is no less spectacular as it’s a cutting edge design that looks to the future by using environmentally friendly solutions throughout.

The concept for the Baltic Café Racer is based on a very clear vision: the name stems from the pared down motorbikes of 1960s London that were optimised for a single task: conveying their riders impressively quickly from one venue to the next.

The result is a design that excels in many respects and stands out in an increasingly crowded market place.

Baltic engaged Mallorca-based Javier Jaudenes as naval architect for the project. “The design develops best performance in mid-range winds of around 12-14 knots,” he told me.

“We wanted to have a powerful sail plan that will also deliver some excitement with gentle breezes.” When in race mode in stronger winds the boat will therefore benefit from having crew on the rail to develop its full potential.

The hull shape minimises wetted surface area at low angles of heel, with rounded sections and relatively low waterline beam aft. However it rapidly gains form stability as the boat heels.

Jaudenes says the decision was made to incorporate twin rudders at an early stage to enable owners to enjoy power reaching to the full when daysailing.

A big effort has been made to minimise the environmental impact of this boat. Roughly 50% of the structural fibres are of flax, while auxiliary power is provided by twin 15kW Oceanvolt electric motors.

The ultra-sleek coachroof is covered in solar panels, designed into the styling of the deck from the outset to enhance the boat’s aesthetic appearance.

The flax fibres used in construction also help to improve insulation, which can reduce airconditioning power consumption by 30%. As a result there’s sufficient battery capacity to run the aircon all night in eco mode.

As befits this yacht, Baltic has sensibly kept weight out of the ends of the hull, yet there’s impressive accommodation volume below decks – enough for an owner to be able to stay on board for several nights in considerable comfort.

The layout is focussed on a generous full-beam saloon, plus a spacious and well appointed forward owner’s suite. There’s also a day head, a small double quarter cabin for guests (or crew) and a reasonable galley.

Launched in May 2021, the first Baltic Café Racer was undergoing initial sea trials in August 2021.

Baltic Café Racer specifications

LOA: 20.73m / 68ft 0in

LWL: 20.73m / 68ft 0in

Beam: 5.63m / 18ft 6in

Draught: 4.00m / 13ft 1in

Displacement: 22,800kg / 50,200lb

Ballast: 8,200kg / 18,000lb

Price: POA

Builder: balticyachts.fi

