First look: Project Fly

The new Bill Dixon designed Project Fly promises to be a sailing superyacht with motoryacht appeal packed with creature comforts and top-end features

Bill Dixon has bags of experience in designing motor yachts, and the team brought this to the fore when they sat down to pen a sailing concept around the 100ft mark. As they got into the design, it expanded until it came to rest at 121ft/37m LOA.

The aim was to offer the sort of comforts and features you might find aboard a 100ft motor yacht and appeal to a broader clientele.

“It was felt that at this length they could offer the volume and comfort that many customers aspire to without losing the yacht’s intimacy,” says Anders Berg, Dixon Yacht Design partner. “We have carried ‘beam max’ aft, which yields hull form stability – more capacity to carry sail without additional ballast, and a wider accommodation block aft, which really benefits the owner’s cabin.”

This is primarily a comfortable cruising yacht, with all the features you’d want to see, including a large beach terrace aft with direct access from the owner’s suite, a flybridge lounging area and an open-plan saloon. There’s also a forward cockpit and three further double cabins.

Handling should be relatively simple, as the team has eschewed flashy technology for a more pragmatic approach. “Although her moderate sail area/displacement ratio will certainly reward the helm, she is a cruising yacht that will perform comfortably while providing excellent interior volume and ample ‘lifestyle’ deck space.”

This project is designed to be built in a flax composite, rather than aluminium, so there is less structural clutter to chip away at the volume, which reaches 200 gross tons. The flax, meanwhile, is a nod at environmental awareness, saving the carbon emissions associated with glassfibre. “We have a duty to make more environmental considerations, which has been the motivation to incorporate this product,” explains Berg.

Specifications:

LOA: 36.95m 121ft 3in

Beam: 8.45m 27ft 9in

Draught: 4.00m 13ft 1in

Displacement: 158 tonnes

Sail area: 671m2 7,222ft2 (upwind)

Builder: dixonyachtdesign.com

