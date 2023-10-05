Coolest boats: Cadet dinghy

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Simon Fisher nominates the Cadet dinghy

“I’ve been lucky enough to sail on a good selection of the ‘coolest’ yachts and I remember the excitement of the first time sailing each of them as I’m something of a fan boy when it comes to cool boats. The MOD70, VO70, Comanche or a foiling IMOCA already rightfully hold a place on this list, as do the TP52, IACC class and J-Class.

“So I’m going to the other end of the spectrum and nominating a junior class that gave me so much joy growing up. The International Cadet dinghy isn’t fast by modern standards or very technologically advanced but it was the boat that really cultivated my passion for sailing, whether racing at the weekends or tinkering with it on the driveway after school.

“It’s cool to see many boats from my era are still competitive today. Due to the Cadet’s small size, as you got bigger you needed a smaller and smaller crew, which meant older kids sailed with younger kids resulting in a mentorship that was quite special and doesn’t exist in many other junior classes.

“I got a rush of nostalgia seeing them sailing at my home club a few weeks ago.”

Cadet dinghy stats rating

Top speed: 9 knots

LOA: 3.22m/10.5ft

Launched: 1947

Berths: 0

Price: £7,800

Adrenalin factor: 40%

Simon Fisher

Simon Fisher has won two Ocean Races, having taken part in six. He’s also competed on the TP52 circuit, America’s Cup, and Maxi events as one of the world’s top navigators. He admits to agonising over his Coolest Yacht choice, saying: “I’m notoriously bad at picking favourites, especially as I’m a big believer in the fact that variety is the spice of life!”

