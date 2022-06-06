Coolest yachts: Comanche

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. One of the world's best sailors, Ken Read nominates Comanche.

I was so fortunate to be working with an owner in Jim Clark who had a vision of all speed/no compromise. He was dared by a couple of Australian 100-footer owners to come join the party. The first lesson is never dare a billionaire to do anything! The result, was Comanche.

VPLP and Guillaume Verdier’s design group teamed up with a great concept and created something that blew away our loftiest expectations. She had an amazing build team at Hodgdon Shipyard in Maine. On time. On weight, impeccable.

Comanche was built to do one thing only: be first to finish and break records. And that she did. The records we broke that are still in play… the 24-hour monohull record of 618 miles, the transatlantic monohull, Transpac, Bermuda Race, and many more.

Since she was sold she continued to shine, breaking the Sydney Hobart and recently the Middle Sea Race records. Comanche was, and is, a water-bound rocketship, a pleasure to sail, turns heads wherever she goes, and so much fun to be a part of.

Comanche stats rating

Top speed: 41 knots

LOA: 30.5m/100ft

Launched: 2014

Berths: 20

Price: Undisclosed

Adrenalin factor: 95%

Ken Read

Ken Read is one of the world’s most successful sailors, and president of the North Sails Group. A nine-times world champion, he helmed two America’s Cup challenges and was skipper of two Volvo Ocean Race campaigns. He continues to race at the highest level, on superyachts and J Class yachts, and was also a commentator for the 36th America’s Cup.

