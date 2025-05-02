Best Waterproof Backpack 2025: 6 Top Models Tested

The Girl Outdoors founder, Sian Lewis, reveals her top list of waterproof backpacks, which offer plenty of room on the inside and the outside and are designed to keep your essentials safe and dry

Finding luggage solutions for your next trip that do it all can be quite a challenge. No two adventures will ever be the same, so shouldn’t the same principle be applied to the best waterproof backpack? We think so.

When it comes to keeping your kit dry on or near the water, then you have several options in terms of the best waterproof bags. At the most basic end, you might want to pick up a roll-top drybag, which usually come in a tube design and may or may not have straps. These are best used for quick trips to the beach and have the advantage of folding down into a very small space. But they are not great to carry long distance or if you have a lot of kit.

If you have a lot of kit that you want to keep dry, you will probably want to consider picking the best waterproof duffle bag that you can afford – though these are often pretty expensive.

But by far the most popular waterproof bags are waterproof backpacks, which will keep all your kit nice and dry, but should also be comfortable on your shoulders for carrying you kit any distance. These also usually have the advantage of looking like a normal backpack, so (usually) looks at home around town as well as on the beach.

We’ve pulled together a list of six of the best waterproof backpacks that boast features spanning from waterproof zippers to 10 lash loops so that whatever your bag requirements might be, we’ve got it covered.

The best waterproof backpack 2025

1 Sea to Summit Big River Dry Backpack 50 Litre

Specifications: Material: nylon, Capacity: 50 litres, Colour: black, red, Lash loops: 10, Weight: 760g

What I like ab0ut it: it’s waterproof, it has great padded straps and has tons of room

Something to be aware of: it’s heavier than a simple dry bag

What it’s like to use…

The Sea to Summit Big River Dry Backpack‘s design is minimalist compared to other waterproof backpacks used by watersports enthusiasts. While the main aim is for use on dry land, unlike traditional backpacks the Big River is fully waterproofed with a nylon shell.

It’s the perfect waterproof backpack to take to the beach, because your stuff will stay dry even if you’re in the heaviest rain. On the outside the backpack has 10 lash loops in two daisy chains, making it easy to attach to a board, boat or bike. The plentiful loops are also useful for fastening wet kit to the outside of your backpack when you’re on the go.

Unlike many waterproof backpacks, it has comfortable padded straps, which is a good feature if you need to wear it for a while. There’s also a hip strap, but it’s a pity it’s not padded for extra support. While we can’t predict the weather, just roll this bag three times to seal it and the Sea to Summit Big River Dry Backpack should cover you for most terrain.

The white interior makes it easy to see what kit you’ve packed. The downside is that the bag does get dirty and stained easily. A field repair buckle is included, and the Big River waterproof backpack is available in black and dark red/orange – I prefer the latter as it makes you a tad more visible on the water, although the black version is neutral enough that you could use it for commuting to work.

This waterproof backpack weighs 760 grams so it’s quite heavy compared to other more simple roll top dry bag designs. It does mean you’re getting a proper backpack for your money (and if you need even more room, there’s also a 75-litre version available). This design is expensive but worth it if you need a dry bag-meets-backpack your next trip.

2 Red Adventure Waterproof Backpack 30 Litre

Specifications: Material: recycled nylon,Capacity: 30 litres, Colour: blue, green, black, Lash Loops: 1, Weight: 1.57g

Reasons to buy: good straps, great internal organiser, tough waterproof fabric

Reasons to avoid: heavy, limited lash loops

Red is a really great watersports brand – delivering some of the best inflatable stand up paddleboards on the market. Their Red Adventure Waterproof Backpack is a fully waterproof backpack that is also comfortable enough to travel long distances – where do we sign up?

Red Equipment have cracked it with this adventure waterproof backpack and it’s why many watersports enthusiasts can be seen sporting it. You’ll find everything you need from a decent backpack – well-padded shoulder straps and a chest strap are comfortable to wear, and mesh panels wick away sweat. Plus, there are plenty of external pockets including stretchy water bottle pockets and a zipped external compartment ideal for stashing wet kit in.

Red then add in extras to make this waterproof backpack ideal for adventures, including waterproof zippers, a tough, abrasion-resistant base so you can stand the pack upright and a roll-down top to keep everything water resistant. Inside the pack is roomy and there’s a clever removable organiser which you can take out completely and hang up or keep in the pack – it’ll store a small laptop, toiletries and plenty of other bits and bobs. There’s also a small, zipped pocket inside the main bag that’s ideal for stashing away your phone.

It’s a pity there’s just one lash loop on a backpack with so many other bells and whistles. The outside is thick and tough yet easy to keep clean and feels like it could withstand all types of conditions. The nylon is made from recycled materials including plastic bottles, so this is a more eco-conscious pick than most.

We tested the smart but muted blue version, which features reflective details that make you more visible when hiking and cycling after dark.

3 Mustang Survival Highwater Backpack 22 Litre

Specifications: Material: nylon, Capacity: 22 litres, Colour: black, Lash Loops: 0, Weight: 567g

Reasons to buy: good size, handy mesh pockets, shoulder straps, lightweight

Reasons to avoid: straps have limited padding, pricy for such a simple design

If you’re searching for a waterproof backpack that is simple in design and use, look no further than the Mustang Survival Highwater Backpack. I thought this waterproof backpack is a good choice for paddleboarding excursions, walking to a wild swim spot or popping a weekend’s worth of clothes in for a boat trip.

The roll top entry makes it quick to stash your items and quick to reseal thereafter. When we tested this waterproof backpack, the watertight seams stopped any splashes from getting through. This backpack has more external features than most dry bags, including three stretchy mesh pockets.

The interior is black, which does make it hard to see what you’ve squirrelled away. The shoulder straps are foam padded and there’s a sternum clip – they’re comfortable for a few miles but not structured enough for a proper trek (despite Mustang’s claim of ‘all-day comfort’).

Where this design does stand out compared to other backpack designs is for its lightweight – at under 600g, it won’t weigh you down. There are no dedicated lash loops but you can use the straps to cinch this pack to a board or a bike.

4 Sea to Summit Big River Dry Backpack 75 Litre

Specification: Material: nylon, Capacity: 75 litres, Colour: dark red, black, Lash loops: 10, Weight: 820g

Reasons to buy: great colour, water repellent, plenty of lash loops

Reasons to avoid: heavy

If you are all about the maximum packing space for your next voyage, this massive waterproof backpack takes a whopping 75 litres of kit. Yes, this is enough for carrying all your adventurous needs kit such as a tent and sleeping bag or for packing for a week-long adventure.

The Sea to Summit Big River is as waterproof and durable as it looks. When testing, we got the impression that it would withstand rough treatment on wild waters without turning a hair – which is good news to thrill seekers looking for a backpack.

We love that the design is minimalist compared to proper hiking backpacks designed for dry land, but unlike traditional rucksacks the Big River is fully waterproofed with a nylon shell, so your stuff will stay dry in the heaviest rain. On the outside the pack sports a whopping 10 lash loops in two daisy chains, making it easy to attach to a board, boat or bike. The plentiful loops are also useful for tying wet kit to the outside of your backpack when you’re on the go.

That said, unlike many waterproof backpacks, this bag sports comfy padded straps, so you can still hike long distances while wearing it. There’s also a hip strap, but it’s not padded so you won’t get that extra support. This pack weighs 820 grams so it’s quite heavy compared to simpler dry bag designs, but you’re getting a proper backpack for your money.

I think this backpack is well worth the spend if you need a dry bag-meets-backpack for big adventures. While colour isn’t the most important factor when you’re buying a dry bag, it doesn’t hurt, and we thought the dark red hue of this drybag looked rather smart.

5 Musto Evo Dry Backpack 40 Litre

Specifications: Material: Polyamide, Capacity: 40 litres, Colour: grey, Lash Loops: 0, Weight: 800g

Reasons to buy: splashproof, light interior, laptop comportment, mesh pocket

Reasons to avoid: looks grubby quickly, straps feel flimsy

I like a waterproof bag you can pop on your shoulders when needed, and this Musto design is a good bag-meets-backpack design. The main body of the bag is splashproof and the top features a rolltop closure, so you can quickly make things watertight.

One of my favourite features was the roomy mesh front pocket, ideal for holding key items for easy access such as a water bottle, your keys or spare clothing. This pocket is deep enough to keep belongings secure when you’re on the move and stretchy enough that you can pop things away on the go so you don’t have to stop mid-bike or hike.

Inside there’s a padded compartment for a laptop – I would have liked this to be bigger, to take more kit such as your phone, and removable. The Dry Backpack has a pale grey interior and exterior – the latter is great for seeing what you’ve packed but the former does look grubby easily.

The solid bottom panel makes this pack stable and rip-resistant if you need to pop it down.

6 GroundTruth 25L Roll Top Dry Backpack

Specifications: Material: Recycled Nylon, Capacity: 25L litres, Colour: Turquoise, Lash Loops: 2, Weight: 900g (bag only)

Reasons to buy: Genuine efforts to recycle waste plastic and reduce Co2; Tote inside gives a 2-for-1 feel to the bag

Reasons to avoid: Fairly expensive for a waterproof backpack

This bag hits all of my waterproof backpack preferences, with soft comfy straps, padded back panels, roll-top drybag closure to keep things dry and is just the right size to fit everything I need for a day of paddleboarding without being unwieldy. It’s even been created in collaboration with PADI (the Professional Association of Diving Instructors) so it’s waterproof levels (IP67 rating – essentially a very high level of water protection) can be trusted.

The company have created their own zip type to try to reduce manufacturing emissions (the material is nattily called: GT-OCO-CO2 and has won awards). The zip material is almost irrelevant other than the fact that is shows what appear to be genuine efforts to create a product that is not harmful to the environment. They have created their own material to produce the backpack made using 100% recycled plastics recovered from the oceans, including post-consumer waste and ghost fishing nets.

The GroundTruth has a neat little trick and internal padded tote bag that can be removed and used separately. Although the tote is handy to pull out and use at the beach I think the benefits are slightly broader. All roll top type backpacks suffer a certain floppyness when they are not full, but with the tote insert added the GroundTruth backpack feels really sturdy. But when removed the bag is lightweight and folds away up very small.

As GroundTruth are fairly new to the waterproof backpack market purchasing options are limited so you can currently really only buy the GroundTruth 25L Roll Top Dry Backpack direct fromGroundTruth but i’m told they are working on their network of suppliers. (Review by Toby Heppell)

How I tested the waterproof rucksacks

When testing these rucksacks, I paid attention to features like their capacity to understand which options would be best for sailing the seven seas, paddleboarding, and even taking day on days out with loved ones. Here is what I examined:

Capacity

All the rucksack bags are 75 litres / 16 US gallons or less capacity.

Weight

I chose bags that were as lightweight as possible to ensure they would be easy to carry.

Waterproofness

Most items are rarely 100% submersible due to their design. I made sure to list if the options we featured were splashproof or if they could withstand more exposure to water.

Ease of use

While all singing and dancing items can be great, taking it back to basics is what you need with a rucksack. Having a bag that does not need instructions to use is ideal.