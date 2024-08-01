Best Roll Top Dry Bags – 7 tested

Sian Lewis knows a thing or two about kit bags for an active life on and around water. Sian gets hands on with some of the best roll top dry bags to have a look at what makes one bag stand out from another from some of the biggest brand names on the market.

Everywhere I look there seems to be a roll top dry bag stuffed into a kit bag or dinghy, clipped to a paddleboard or bundled into a kayak to keep a range of smaller bits of kit dry. But which of these is the best roll top dry bag for my purposes?

My selection of smaller roll top dry bags are intended for small electrical devices, to carry a spare change of clothes or to carry our snacks for on the route while out and about on or by the water.

For larger dry bags, I have reviewed those too and you can read more about those in my other hands on tested guide.

In this test, I chose 7 of the best roll top dry bags, available from big brands with trusted reputations.

1 – Sea to Summit Big River 20 Litre

Sea to Summit’s Big River range come in six sizes but we think this 20-litre dry bag is a great all-rounder for day adventures. This simple but well-made dry bag feels like great quality to handle – the nylon material is pleasingly thick and scratch-proof and the bottom of the bag is reinforced and scratch-resistant, so you can pop the pack down without a worry wherever you’re sorting out your kit. We always prefer a dry bag with lash loops, and the Big River sports three made of durable webbing, making it easy to strap this bag to a paddleboard or tie it to a boat deck, the top of a kayak or the rack on your bike. The roll top and clips are easy and intuitive to roll down and secure and a strap is sold separately – although at this price point, we’d have liked it to be included. Unlike many other brands, Sea to Summit actively encourage you to replace the buckles (sold separately) on your bag if they happen to snap, which means this design should last for years of use even if you’re submitting it to tough adventures. While this bag is double-stitched, reinforced and tape-sealed, Sea to Summit do specify that this bag should not be submerged – on test we found it kept water out for a minute or two, but we’d follow their advice and use this pack for storage above the water line rather than planning on regularly getting it soaked. While we tested out the neutral beige/brown colourway, a rainbow of colours and six sizes are available, so if you’re keen to invest in a set of matchy-matchy dry bags for all kinds of splashy adventures, Sea to Summit could be the place to shop.

Specifications

Material: nylon,

Capacity: 20 litres,

Colour: brown, black, red, blue,

Lash loops: 3,

Weight: 250 grams

Reasons to Buy

good quality, replaceable buckles, lash loops

Reasons to Avoid

do not submerge, strap sold separately

2 – Mustang Survival Bluewater Rolltop 5 Litre

We like the sleek looks of this black and yellow dry bag, and what you see is what you get here – a fuss-free pack made of diamond weave ripstop nylon and with a plastic interior that is easy to keep clean and to wipe dry after adventures. We did notice on test that the material Bluewater bag felt a bit thinner and flimsier than some other dry bags we tried out, and it might not withstand chucking about or dumping on rough terrain as some sturdier models would. The roll top of this bag is easy to do up quickly and securely, but the clips also felt flimsier to handle than those of other models, and there are no lash loops for securing this bag in place on deck or when you’re using it for water sports. We did like that the Survival Bluewater is a cube in shape once it’s full and rolled down – it’s designed to be packed with multiple others and is handy for maximising packing space in a narrow hold or if you’re playing Tetris with your belongings in bike panniers or a in a small tent. The square design also makes it easier to pop this dry bag inside a backpack, so it’s great as a waterproof liner if you’re off camping or hiking in wet weather. Taped seams held water back from contents when we splashed this bag on test, so it’s a good choice for stashing valuables in. At under 110g this bag barely weighs anything and won’t take up room when it’s not in use, so we’d recommend it as a packing cube for storing clothing and valuables rather than for water sports.

Specifications

Material: nylon

Capacity: 5 litres

Colour: black/yellow

Lash loops: 0

Weight: 107g

Reasons to Buy

simple and sleek design, cube shape helps with packing

Reasons to Avoid

no lash loops, material feels thin, clips are flimsy

3 – Itiwit Duffle Bag 5 Litre

You’ll be easy to spot coming if you’re sporting Itiwit’s bright duffle bag – this vividly-coloured dry bag is available in sunshine yellow or neon orange, both ideal for being seen by other water users when you’re on or near the ocean or a river. Itiwit is one of sporting goods retailer Decathlon’s stable of in-house brands, and we reckon it offers great value for money all round – this handy little bag is a steal at under £10. This design is dinky enough to work as a sort of outdoor handbag – sling it over your shoulder to keep valuables such as your phone and your wallet within reach but protected from splashes when you’re paddleboarding, kayaking or just out walking the dog in horrible weather. The Itiwit bag has good solid clips and a simple but adequate strap (it isn’t padded, but then again this bag is too small to be too heavy when slung on one shoulder). There’s a top clip that works like a lash loop, so you can add a carabiner and attach this to another bag or a bit of equipment. Our favourite feature was the numbered stencilling on the outside of the polyester material so that you can see if you’ve folded this bag far enough before you secure it – we’d love it if all dry bags had this feature. This bag is only ‘waterproof to splashes’ and should not be immersed according to Decathlon – on test we found it let in water after a minute when submerged. Ideal for popping your phone in for more relaxed activities near water.

Specifications

Material: polyester

Capacity: 5 litres

Colour: orange, yellow

Lash Loops: 1

Weight: 290g

Reasons to Buy

bright orange is great for safety, great value, strap

Reasons to Avoid

splashproof only

4 – Sea to Summit Lightweight Dry Bag 13 Litre

As the name suggests, this dry bag is pleasingly lightweight – we tested out the 13-litre version of this pack, which despite having a good capacity weighs in at just 81g and packs down super small, so it’s easy to carry with you in case you need it. The 13-litre version of the Lightweight Dry Bag sits in the middle of seven sizes ranging from 1.5 litres to 35 litres, so this design is a good choice if you’re after a matching set that can double up as a packing cube for clothing when you’re travelling. The recycled nylon fabric of this dry bag is light and soft to touch but would be easier to rip through than some tougher bags we’ve tested. While it may be thin, the material is still splashproof (but not submergible) and the bag features a roll top closure, taped seams and a light-reflecting white interior for better visibility when you’re sorting kit inside it. The oval base also makes it easy to stand this design up. We like a bag made with planet-friendly materials, and Sea to Summit use recycled, traceable 70D nylon fabric here and waterproof it with a non-PFC DWR finish. You can buy a dry bag strap to fit the bag separately – we’d have preferred this to be included to make this design more versatile. Seven sizes and five colourways are available – the bright orange and yellow are good choices for spotting where you’ve left your bags quickly while the olive won’t show dirt and would blend in if you’re fishing or wild camping.

Specifications

Material: recycled nylon

Capacity: 13 litres

Colour: five available

Lash Loops: 0

Weight: 81g

Reasons to Buy

light weight, also work for packing,

Reasons to Avoid

feel flimsier than most dry bags, no lash loops or strap

5 – Musto Evo Dry Tube 20 Litre

Musto’s Evo collection was designed with sailors in mind, and these waterproof packs in an array of sizes stood out for ocean going as soon as we laid eyes on them. These dry bags look and feel like great quality – if you’re after something splashproof they’re a solid all-rounder for sailing and water sports alike. This 20-litre version of the Dry Tube design was reliably water-resistant on test. We wouldn’t class this as a fully waterproof bag and you can’t submerge it, but it will withstand rain and splashes, so it’s better used near water rather than where there’s a likelihood of it getting dumped overboard. It’s also tough enough to chuck about on boats and bikes or to attach to the outside of a mountaineering backpack. A clever translucent panel means you can see what is inside at a glance – this feature is great when you’re packing multiple dry bags full of kit for adventure camping or for international travels – and also makes seeing inside the pack easy. We’d pick the black colourway over the light grey version of the Evo Dry, as the lighter hue could get dirty easily. The included strap is of decent quality (although there’s no padding so while it’s comfortable enough to sling over your shoulder, we wouldn’t carry it far) and when the bag is rolled up the buckle doubles up as a grab handle. There’s only one lash loop, but it’s solid plastic so you can pop a carabiner on it. All in all, this is a great all-rounder for activities above the water line, and all for a decent price.

Specifications

Material: polyamide

Capacity: 20 litres

Colour: grey or black

Lash Loops: 1

Weight: 390g

Reasons to Buy

useful handle, clear panel, tough fabric

Reasons to Avoid

not submersible, grey colourway could get dirty

6 – Musto Evo Dry Tube 1.5 Litre

Most of the dry bags in our roundup are on the big and bulky side – if you need something compact and wearable that’ll keep your essentials dry, Musto’s dinky 1.5 litre Dry Tube is a great alternative. This bumbag-sized pack is perfect for keeping your phone, your wallet and/or a lightweight spare layer safe and dry when you’re exploring near water and the clever translucent panel means you can see what is inside and pack it and unpack the bag easily. The whole pack has a great solid construction and feels like it’d be difficult to cut or damage, so it should last for many wears. A decent strap is included and the buckle doubles up as a handle, so this dry bag is very portable and can be worn as a shoulder bag, and the base is reinforced so you can also set it down on rough surfaces. A lash loop with a plastic ring makes it easy to attach the bag to a paddleboard, kayak or bike when you aren’t wearing it. We also used this pack to double-bag smaller valuables and electronics when storing them inside a non-waterproofed backpack. We found this dinky bag got regular use whatever we were up to – we reached for it again and again when heading to the beach or just walking the dog in the rain. The nylon outer material feels nice to touch but the light grey colourway could get dirty easily – the black is a better option. At £20 this is a bit of a bargain of a bag and larger sizes are also available.

Specifications

Material: Polyamide

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Colour: grey or black

Lash Loops: 1

Weight: 138g

Reasons to Buy

compact size, translucent window, portable

Reasons to Avoid

light grey colourway can look grubby, not submergible

7 – Mustang Bluewater Roll Top Dry Bag 20 Litre

We like the sleek looks of this black and yellow dry bag, and what you see is what you get here – a fuss-free bag made of diamond weave ripstop nylon and with a plastic interior that is easy to keep clean and to wipe dry after adventures. We did notice on test that the material Bluewater bag felt a bit thinner and flimsier than some other dry bags we tried out, and it might not withstand chucking about or dumping on rough terrain as some sturdier models would. The roll top of this bag is easy to do up quickly and securely, but the clips also felt flimsier to handle than those of other models, and there are no lash loops for securing this bag in place on deck or when you’re using it for water sports. We did like that the Survival Bluewater is a cube in shape once full and rolled down – it’s designed to be packed with multiple others and is handy for maximising packing space in a narrow hold or if you’re playing Tetris with your belongings in bike panniers or a in a small tent. The square design also makes it easier to pop this dry bag inside a backpack, so it’s great as a waterproof liner if you’re off camping or hiking in wet weather. Taped seams held water back from contents when we splashed this bag on test, so it’s a good choice for stashing valuables in. At under 210g this bag barely weighs anything and won’t take up room when it’s not in use, so we’d recommend it for use as a backpack liner or as a packing cube for storing clothing and valuables rather than for sports.

Specifications

Material: nylon

Capacity: 20 litres

Colour: black/yellow

Lash loops: 0

Weight: 208g

Reasons to Buy

Pros: tough nylon material, cube design, reinforced bottom

Reasons to Avoid

Cons: no lash loops, black interior

Buy it now from Mustang UK

Sian Lewis: What I’m looking for when I test a dry bag

Capacity

These bags are all 20 litres / 5 US gallons or less capacity

Weight

A roll top bag should be light, which makes it easier to roll the top over, but no so light that it is too easy to puncture.

Waterproofness

roll top bags are rarely 100% submersible due to their design, but some have a better seal than others and can take on the elements better than others.

Ease of use

having a bag that doesn’t need instructions to use is ideal. Something that intuitively you will get the best out of is what I’m looking for.

Durability

We want our gear to last as long as possible. The more durable it is, the less likely it will fail us when we need it the most. We also want the best value for money, or value per use as we can get. It’s better to spend $40 and have a bag that will last 10 years and spend $20 and have a only one year of use out of it before it needs replacing.

For more dry bags that have been tried and tested, you can see those in my other articles on Yachting World.