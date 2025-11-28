Best Black Friday Walmart boating deals for having fun doing watersports

Black Friday Walmart boating deals cover watersports activities, with wetsuits, paddleboards, and kayaks on offer
Black Friday Walmart boating deals are here and there’s a great opportunity to pick up some discounted gear, including paddleboards. I like Walmart’s offering for people on a budget who want to get some huge bargains.
However, it can feel overwhelming and like a timewaster to scroll through to get the deals. And who wants to use up their precious lunch breaks or free time to feel stressed over working out price drops. So, to save you from having to avoid doing the things you love, I’ve done the Black Friday Walmart trawling for you.
And, as paddleboards in particular are usually so expensive, it’s worth taking a look in case you spot something you really want.
Click on the links below to learn more about these bargains.
Best Black Friday Walmart Deals US
Bifanuo Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board with Accessories and Backpack Paddle Boards for Adults – Was $110.50, now $89.49
This is a classic Black Friday bundle bargain, including a paddleboard, paddle, and pump. This means it’s ideal for beginners and improvers, who want to give paddleboarding a go without splashing out on expensive equipment.
Although I haven’t tested it, out of 1868 user reviews on Walmart, it has a 4.2 star rating.
It has a non-slip deck that can handle up to 350lbs, so many people could take their pets or friends on their paddling journeys with them.
Lifetime Recruit 6.5ft Youth Sit-on Kayak – Was $239.99, now $139.99
With Christmas coming up, this sit-on kayak would make a great present for an adventure-loving little one. I like that it’s light enough for a child to carry themselves, so they can develop their independence while exercising.
Walmart says the kayak’s material has UV-protection so it’s likely to last. This feature will prevent cracking and the colour fading over time.
Click ‘View Deal’ to learn more.
Lifetime Envoy 10.5ft Tandem Kayak – Was $749.99, now $599.99
Dreamy days on the water with your partner or friend would be possible with this tandem kayak from Lifetime. Sometimes kayaking alone can be lonely, so it’s lovely to see that this tandem option has a Black Friday Walmart deal.
I can imagine giggling with a friend on this blue kayak. And I like that there are supportive backrests to help with your posture on the water. You can also adjust the footrests to accommodate paddlers of different heights and keep them comfortable.
Amazingly, there are storage compartments below the deck for stowing small items. There’s also UV protection, so it’s likely to last. Handily, there are self-bailing scupper holes in the cockpit area so you can drain water out if it’s getting too soggy.
O’Neill Women’s Epic 4/3mm Full Wetsuit – Was $244.95, now $195.95
Since 1952, O’Neill has claimed its place as a quality brand for watersports lovers. So, this full-length wetsuit is an excellent opportunity to pick up a Black Friday Walmart bargain for going out on the water.
Wetsuits can be notoriously expensive, so this $49 discount is a healthy saving. I like that it has a back zip so you can get it on and off easily without the zip getting in the way.
It even solves the ‘where am I going to put my keys?’ problem, with an external pocket with a loop. So, with this wetsuit, you won’t have to leave your keys hidden on the beach with a kind enough stranger or loved one.
As it’s full-length, you can wear this on chillier days for anything from paddleboarding to wave-carving surfing.
Click ‘View Deal’ to see this wetsuit for yourself.
O’Neill Men’s Epic 3/2mm Full Wetsuit – Was $234.95, now $196.89
This O’Neill Men’s 3/2mm full wetsuit has a 5-star rating on Walmart. I can see why.
You can see O’Neill’s experience in making high-quality wetsuits here. For example, there’s a handy long tab on the back zip that makes it easy to get it on and off.
To keep you warm and prevent water bubbles from getting inside, it’s got a double-seal neck.
One customer, Sally, said they experienced ’49-degree water, and this suit kept me warm.’ It sounds like a good option for wearing in the Fall and Spring.
