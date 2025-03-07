From the Vendée Globe to the America’s Cup: Women Who Conquered Sailing in 2024-25

This International Women's Day we take a look back on 12 months that have seen some truly fantastic leaps for women in sailing

Over the past 12 months, women in sailing have achieved remarkable milestones, showcasing their skill, determination, and passion for the sport. As we approach International Women’s Day, it’s fitting to celebrate these accomplishments that have not only broken records but also paved the way for future generations.

Perhaps the obvious place to start is the 2024/25 Vendée Globe which saw six female skipper stake to the startline, equaling the record set in the previous edition. These remarkable sailors showcased exceptional skill and determination in this solo, non-stop, around-the-world race and in the process set two new records.

Justine Mettraux: Swiss skipper Justine Mettraux achieved an impressive eighth place finish, becoming the first woman and first international competitor to cross the finish line. She completed the race in 76 days, 1 hour, 36 minutes, and 52 seconds, beating the previous fastest time for a female skipper of 87 days set by Clarisse Cremer in the previous edition of the race.

Violette Dorange: 23-year-old French sailor Violette Dorange became the youngest solo sailor to complete the Vendée Globe, finishing the around-the-world race in a record-setting 90 days, 22 hours, and 37 minutes. Her journey captivated millions, inspiring a new generation of sailors and highlighting the evolving landscape of competitive sailing.

Elsewhere French yachtswoman Clarisse Crémer finished second woman despite having faced significant challenges leading up to the race not least being dropped by her sponsor after taking a short maternity leave break from the sport. The fall out hit papers and started a conversation about the ‘motherhood penalty’ in top-level sport.

Sam Davies participated in her fourth Vendée Globe aboard Initiatives-Cœur 4. At 50, British skipper Pip Hare embarked on her second Vendée Globe but was cruelly denied a finish after a dismasting forced her retirement. Isabelle Joschke also returned for her second Vendée Globe.

These six women demonstrated exceptional courage and skill, further solidifying the growing presence and impact of female sailors in the Vendée Globe.

Whether a separate Women’s only America’s Cup will help drive inclusion in the America’s Cup itself and gender equality in sailing is a debate for another day, but there is no denying that the first ever Women’s America’s Cup at the tail end of 2024 was a big deal.

In the end it was the Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team who triumphed in the first Women’s America’s Cup. Led by skipper Giulia Conti, the Italian team clinched victory over Britain in a closely contested 18-minute race, finishing just eight seconds ahead. This event was a significant step toward , showcasing women’s capabilities in high-stakes competitive environments.

Women to the fore in the Ocean Globe Race

Early 2025 saw the finish to the epic Ocean Globe Race, a round-the-world yacht race which began in 2023 and was held to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Whitbread Round the World Race in 1973.

The handicap round the world race, which took part in stages, saw two impressive wins for women. First Marie Tabarly rewrote history doing what her famous father Éric never managed; winning line honours in the race helming the same 52-year-old yacht sailed by her father in the 1973 Whitbread Round the World Race.

Then came another incredible performance as former Whitbread yacht Maiden, sailed by an all-female international crew won the whole thing after 153d 2h 16m 53s of racing around the world. Virtually none of the crew had previously faced such an epic challenge and only one had sailed in the Southern Ocean before

Maiden and her crew are no strangers to smashing glass ceilings and sailing into the history books. In the 1989-90 Whitbread Round the World Race, Tracy Edwards skippered the 58ft yacht and, with her crew, became the first all-female team to take part in a round the world yacht race.

But this time around the Maiden crew become the first all-female crew to win a round the world yacht race.

Cole Brauer’s Historic Circumnavigation

In March 2024, Cole Brauer made history by becoming the first American woman to complete a solo, non-stop circumnavigation via the three Great Capes. Aboard her Class 40 yacht, First Light, Brauer sailed approximately 27,910 nautical miles in 130 days, demonstrating exceptional resilience and sailing prowess. Her journey was not just a personal triumph but also a significant milestone for American women in solo ocean racing.

Aina Bauza’s Solo Transatlantic Record

April 2024 saw Spanish sailor Aina Bauza set a new solo transatlantic record. Navigating her Mini 6.5m yacht, Redó, Bauza became the first solo sailor to complete the 4,800-nautical-mile journey from Cadiz to San Salvador in a monohull, achieving a crossing time of 30 days, 22 hours, and 34 minutes. Her accomplishment highlighted her exceptional seamanship and determination.

These are just a few of the impressive achievements over the past year all of which reflect the impressive strides women have made in sailing, breaking barriers and setting new standards. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we honour these trailblazers who continue to inspire and lead the way in the maritime world.

