Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli make history: Italy win first Women’s America’s Cup

Historic day for women's sailing with the winners of the first ever Puig Women's America's Cup crowned: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli take the win

The build up to today’s Puig Women’s America’s Cup has been tough for all the teams – there have been long days of boats held on shore, teams sent out to race only to sit through long postponements, and a major technical breakdown of the boat used by Athena Pathway which required a major rebuild.

The deciding races to determine which teams would make it through to the Women’s America’s Cup match ran late into yesterday afternoon, with the Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and GBR’s Athena Pathway only securing their spots in the final race of the day. The Puig Women’s America’s Cup was decided by one single match race, held between the first and second races of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup this afternoon.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Vs Athena Pathway

Although this was the first and only two boat match race the Puig Women’s America’s Cup, there was little engagement in the pre-start, with both teams opting to focus on sailing cleanly to hit the line at speed.

The Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team were marginally bow forward, and managed to hold onto their lead for the first lap, though the margins remained tight with just 50m between the two boats at the top mark.

In what appeared to be a repeat of the first match race in the America’s Cup series earlier today, the Italians were able to control the race, covering the British squad on the second upwind leg.

“What do I do now?” Athena Pathway skipper Hannah Mills could be heard asking her team, looking for information that might give them any option to try and pass.

“We’re gaining on them in a straight line,” Athena Pathway co-helm Tash Bryant commented on the second downwind, and the Brits did seem to have solid boat speed while the Italian team’s AC40 could be seen bouncing slightly in the building sea state off Barcelona.

On the final upwind, the Athena Pathway headed to the shoreside of the course, apparently into more pressure. The Italians did not cover, and when the two boats crossed back together the deficit was down to 115m.

But despite British attempts to engage the Italians in tacking duel, the Italians didn’t put a foot wrong, and held to take the win by 8 seconds. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli are the first ever Women’s America’s Cup winners.

Italy win first Women’s America’s Cup

“I am speechless,” said skipper Giulia Conti after, while her team mates co-helm Margherita Porro, and trimmers Maria Giubilei and Giulia Fava piled into literal emotional bundle of joy on deck.

“Massive well done to the Italian sailors, what amazing race. Just super proud of everyone – how they’ve handled themselves and delivered on the world stage,” said Athena Skipper Hannah Mills.

“It’s a been a long, amazing campaign,” she added with emotion. “We’ve put so much into this, and I’m just so proud of all our team who’ve worked so hard to get us to this point and obviously our friends at INEOS Britannia who’ve helped us as well supporting us in this journey.

“I think this for sure just the beginning of women’s sailing in the Cup, and I’m so proud to be part of the first ever women’s event.

“Obviously gutted to not deliver today, but for the sport and for the young girls watching, this happening – and it’s going to be your time next.”