In the July 2021 issue of Yachting World we speak to British Olympic sailor, Giles Scott about his hopes for defending his Finn Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics. We take the Pogo 44 for a test to find out if the French flyer lives up to the hype, and Terysa Vanderloo and Nick Fabbri have a change of pace with a slow cruise through Brittany. All this plus our Supersail World supplement featuring our preview of the Superyacht Cup, Palma and the latest in hydrogen technology for powering yachts.
News
Pip Hare secures sponsorship and her ‘dream’ foiling IMOCA for the next Vendée Globe
Americans seek to rewrite the America’s Cup rules
A new bid for the world’s hardest sailing record
Features
Race around the World?
Around the world racing is booming, with six new pro-am events set to bring the ultimate sailing feat within affordable reach
A chance to linger
After six years of bluewater voyaging, Terysa Vanderloo and Nick Fabbri enjoy a slow cruise through Brittany
Profile: Giles Scott
Olympian Giles Scott is one of British sailing’s biggest talents – but can he defend Finn Gold at Tokyo this year?
Pogo 44 on test
With wicked pace, first class handling and comfort, has the innovative French yard produced the most refined Pogo yet?
Supersail World
The future of hydrogen as a power source for yachts, plus a preview of the fabulous Superyacht Cup Palma
New gear and yachts
Pellew, the largest and newest Falmouth pilot cutter
A range of hot performance yachts for the summer
Big changes in wet weather kit, plus gear reviews
Practical features
Special Report: Sailing in Europe post-Covid and Brexit
Extraordinary boats: Foiling TF35 controlled by computer
Weather briefing: Chris Tibbs on crossing the Mediterranean
Masterclass: Pip Hare on transferring to another vessel
5 tips: Troubleshooting at sea