In the July 2021 issue of Yachting World we speak to British Olympic sailor, Giles Scott about his hopes for defending his Finn Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics. We take the Pogo 44 for a test to find out if the French flyer lives up to the hype, and Terysa Vanderloo and Nick Fabbri have a change of pace with a slow cruise through Brittany. All this plus our Supersail World supplement featuring our preview of the Superyacht Cup, Palma and the latest in hydrogen technology for powering yachts.

News

Pip Hare secures sponsorship and her ‘dream’ foiling IMOCA for the next Vendée Globe

Americans seek to rewrite the America’s Cup rules

A new bid for the world’s hardest sailing record

Features

Race around the World?

Around the world racing is booming, with six new pro-am events set to bring the ultimate sailing feat within affordable reach

A chance to linger

After six years of bluewater voyaging, Terysa Vanderloo and Nick Fabbri enjoy a slow cruise through Brittany

Profile: Giles Scott

Olympian Giles Scott is one of British sailing’s biggest talents – but can he defend Finn Gold at Tokyo this year?

Pogo 44 on test

With wicked pace, first class handling and comfort, has the innovative French yard produced the most refined Pogo yet?

Supersail World

The future of hydrogen as a power source for yachts, plus a preview of the fabulous Superyacht Cup Palma

New gear and yachts

Pellew, the largest and newest Falmouth pilot cutter

A range of hot performance yachts for the summer

Big changes in wet weather kit, plus gear reviews

Practical features

Special Report: Sailing in Europe post-Covid and Brexit

Extraordinary boats: Foiling TF35 controlled by computer

Weather briefing: Chris Tibbs on crossing the Mediterranean

Masterclass: Pip Hare on transferring to another vessel

5 tips: Troubleshooting at sea