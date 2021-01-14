In the February 2021 issue of Yachting World, Kevin Escoffier recounts the story of his recent sinking and subsequent rescue in the Vendée Globe, and Joshua Shankle tells the story of his mid-Pacific marooning.

News

Latest America’s Cup race news from Auckland

Back to basics Great Cape Race to start next October

‘Epic’ loss as 1,800 shipping containers go overboard

Cruising cat sets new ARC Atlantic crossing record

Features

‘My boat folded in half’

Kevin Escoffier’s Vendée Globe rescue from a liferaft adrift in the Roaring Forties was an incredible feat of seasmanship

Pacific castaway

Robinson Crusoe paradise island dreams became reality for Joshua Shankle when he was marooned mid-Pacific

Golden age

A true working yacht, the 112-year-old Golden Vanity has a new role for 2021, as Nic Compton discovers

Mass appeal

Meet Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu, the bluewater cruising couple inspiring millions through their social media empire

Tough cat

Garcia Yachts conceived this 52ft alloy catamaran as a disruptive game changer. Does it live up to the promise?

New gear and yachts

The Hot List: The best new gear as judged by experts in the field of marine innovation

Preview of the most exciting new yacht launches, both monohulls and multis, that you can expect to see in 2021

Practical features

Special report: Cruising haven in the stunning Seychelles

Extraordinary boats: The ‘sip and puff’ controlled NautiTech 46 Open Blown Away

5 tips: Upwind mainsail trim for ultimate performance

Masterclass: Tips for using storm trysails

Grand Soleil 44 Performance – one of the hot new yachts for 2021. Photo by Carlo Borlenghi