Early Amazon Prime Day boating deals: How to save on sailing kit this summer

Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Here's how to find the best boating deals on Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day Boating Deals 2022

It’s almost here! It has recently been announced that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place across Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th July – a couple of weeks later than last year’s Prime Day shopping event.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the biggest shopping event of the year (so far), but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead.

You can cancel at any time within 30 days, so if you subscribe now, you can take advantage of Prime Day 2022 boating deals and you’ll still have plenty of time to cancel without paying the year’s subscription fee.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Think of it as another Black Friday. Prime Day is a 48-hour flash sale from Amazon, where, for two days only, consumers can grab a whole host of bargains. It’s online only and is held to mark Amazon’s birthday. Prime Day started in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th birthday, with this year being its 27th.

How can I prepare for Prime Day 2022?

In advance of Prime Day 2022, Amazon has launched a small business sweepstakes – you can win an Amazon gift card worth up to £5,000 by shopping with small businesses in the weeks leading up to Prime Day.

Which brands are taking part in Prime Day 2022?

In their announcement, Amazon mention lots of big brands who will be offering deals, such as Philips, Bosch, Miele and Samsung, but in previous years we’ve also seen some sailing brands getting involved too, such as Helly Hansen, Sebago and Sperry.

What early Prime Day boating deals are available?

The first official early Prime Day deals are due to be released tomorrow (June 21), but we’ve already spotted a handful of big discounts on some of our favourite items of sailing kit. Check them out below…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

2022 early Amazon Prime Day Boating Deals US

2022 early Amazon Prime Day Boating Deals UK

Didn’t find what you’re looking for? Head to Amazon’s dedicated sailing page for more marine products.