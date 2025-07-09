I found a head-turning Prime Day Helly Hansen Crew Jacket at a bargain

Your friends are likely to want this one - the Prime Day Helly Hansen crew jacket is at an affordable price.

Helly Hansen jackets are highly regarded for their wearability among sailors and marina-goers. They’re generally versatile, stylish, and comfortable, making them a winner for donning on a yacht. However, they usually come at wallet-emptying prices, making them an inaccessible and exclusive item for many.

Thankfully, the Prime Day Helly Hansen sale is here, offering a well-discounted waterproof crew jacket so you can wear your own without worrying about the cost. It’s now $137.18, down from $175.00—a huge discount!

Although we haven’t tested it, Helly Hansen is well known to us for enviable, stylish clothing, which is reflected in the reviews. One US customer, Leroy Posey Jr., said ‘Beautiful jacket. Everybody loved it, so much so I had to keep an eye on it when I took it off.’

The waterproof and windproof qualities of this Prime Day Helly Hansen jacket also caught my eye. No one wants their coat to leak while sailing in an unexpected rain shower. It can lead to misery onboard and even cut a trip short.

This hooded jacket is likely to keep your body nice and dry while enjoying time on the water, regardless of the weather. One reviewer enthused, ‘Lightweight, rainproof and windproof. Worth the money! Spend a little more and be happy.’ Sounds like the jacket’s sealed seams and Durable Water Repellency treatment (DWR) do the job for those that wear it.

For extra protection against the elements, you can close the hood snugly with a drawstring to keep out any stray spray droplets. And if the weather brightens up a bit, you can tuck the hood away behind your neck, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted views when you turn your head. The Prime Day Helly Hansen jacket also features adjustable cuffs to prevent pesky drops of water from soaking your mid-layers.

The outer pockets and central zip feature colour-popping red tags, allowing you to unzip them easily while focusing on something else. These zips are likely to bypass the frustrating fumble for valuables that can happen when they blend in too much with the surrounding fabric.

And for when you want to stay dry but the weather is relatively mild, the breathable fabric with inner mesh will likely keep you cool enough in some summer drizzle. All in all, this is a bargain offering, which could have your friends asking to try it on before they buy their own.

