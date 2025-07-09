Swerve Amazon and grab these Decathlon deals on essential sailing kit – the best budget option just got more affordable

We rounded up the best Decathlon deals to help you stock up on affordable sailing kit. Check out our top picks for affordable sailing jackets, salopettes, shoes, and wetsuits.
If you’ve been hoping to get your hands on some essential kit out without breaking the bank, here’s your chance.
This Prime Day, Decathlon has slashed prices on loads of its affordable sailing kit.
We already wrote about the tried & tested Men’s Sailing jacket Offshore 900, but the savings don’t stop there. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Decathlon deals on their best waterproof jackets, salopettes, wetsuits, and shoes.
Read on before you go bargain-hunting.
Best Decathlon deals for jackets:
Our editor Theo Stocker recommended Tribord Offshore 900 waterproof jacket as his pick for the best sailing jacket when it comes to affordability when he tested kit to find the best waterproof jackets for offshore sailors.
There are currently other great deals on models in the Offshore range.
Women’s Sailing Jacket Offshore 900 – Was £229.99 now £160.99
Like the our editor-recommended Men’s Sailing jacket Offshore 900, this sailing jacket has excellent waterproofing, reinforcements, a high collar and double cuffs. It promises to be waterproof even in stormy rain for 24 hours.
Unisex Sailing Jacket Offshore 900 – Petrol – Was £259.99 now £187.99
This unisex offshore jacket is another great option for offshore sailing. Our editors recommended the Offshore 900 range as a great budget option, and these deals make them even more affordable.
Best Decathlon deals for salopettes:
Adult Sailing Dungarees – Offshore 900 OPEN dropseat red – Was £209.99 now £146.99
These dungarees for open-sea sailing promise excellent waterproofing, reinforcements and a rear toilet opening. They’re listed as staying waterproof for 24 hours in a rainstorm. For fans of a practical dropseat, this pair of salopettes is a steal.
Adult Sailing dungarees – Offshore 900 Petrol – was £209.99 now £117.99
At an impressive £92 off, these dungarees are a true bargain. They complete the rest of the petrol Offshore 900 set and have excellent waterproofing, reinforcements, and foam on the knees and seat for extra comfort. The colouring is more subdued than the red option, and design has a classic front-zip rather than a dropseat.
Decathlon deals for wetuits:
Dinghy 500 Men’s Sailing GBS 3/2 mm Neoprene Wetsuit – Black/Orange was £99.99 now £62.99
I used the wetsuits from this line when I first got into dinghy sailing, and they did the trick without breaking the bank. Thick enough to protect you and cut so as not to restrict movement, it’s a great option if you want to get out onto the water without making too much of an investment.
Dinghy 500 Women’s Sailing GBS 3/2 mm Neoprene Wetsuit – Purple/Black was £99.99 now £62.99
The women’s version of the Dinghy 500 line is pretty similar, with some minor variations in the cut and its own colour scheme. These wetsuits are a great option for those just dipping their toes into watersports.
Decathlon deals for shoes:
Our editors have recommended women’s sailing shoes from Decathlon before.
Here are the best deals on what’s available so far.
Men’s Boat Shoes Sailing 100 – Khaki / Blue – was £29.99 now £13.99
These handy shoes for mooring are more than 50% off. They’re cheap, comfortable, and lightweight, and they’ll still give you a good grip on deck. Best of all they’re breathable, and specifically advertised as being good to wear without socks… that’ll go a long way throughout a long, hot summer!
Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original / Navy / Mens luxury handsewn leather – was £163.00 now £119.38
This elegant shoe from a classic brand has had nearly £50 knocked off the price. They’re a more long-lasting, luxury option, but well worth the investment– especially at such a reduced price! With this bargain, you get more than you pay for.
Hunter Original Play Tall Noir – Womens – was £94.99 now £59.99
If you’ve been considering investing in a pair of classic Hunter boots, now’s your chance. This pair is a bargain. The knee-high waterproof wellingtons feature a rubber upper, slip-resistant sole, and polyester lining for comfort. They’re ideal for casual wet-weather wear on board, in the boatyard, or at the docks.
