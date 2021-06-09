First look: Rapido 50 folding trimaran

The recently launched Rapido 50 will share many of the same characteristics of her predecessors as a performance folding trimaran that should turn heads

When launched in 2016 the Morelli and Melvin-designed Rapido 60 quickly established this brand as a new breed of ultra-fast, yet practical, performance cruising/racing trimaran

The Vietnam-based builder has two further models in development, at 40ft and 50ft. Both are folding multihull designs, which enables them to slip into a regular monohull marina berth and reduces storage costs when ashore.

Construction of the Morelli and Melvin design is of infused carbon foam sandwich, with beams, daggerboards and rudder made of pre-preg carbon. The central hull is configured for single-level living, with the cockpit and deckhouse both on the same level, although the Rapido 50 has a higher helm station to give a clear view over the coachroof.

Polars for this model show it being capable of well over 20 knots of boat speed across a wide range of reaching wind angles, and as much as 18 knots beam reaching in just 14 knots of breeze. The first Rapido 50 was built for delivery to an owner in Palma, Mallorca.

Rapido is also working on a 40-footer with curved C-foils and T-foil rudders. As well as offering a performance boost, without the control issues of a fully foiling boat, these allow the interior to be opened up as there’s no need for a daggerboard in the central hull.

The result looks to be a very enticing high performance yacht with a civilised two-cabin interior and acres of deck space.

Base prices are ex works, ex sails and electronics, and with aluminium spars.

Rapido 50 specification

LOA: 15.24m / 50ft 9in

LWL: 14.96m / 49ft 1in

Max beam: 10.38m / 34ft 1in

Folded beam: 5.5m / 18ft 1in

Draught: 0.67-3.52m / 2ft 2in to 11ft 7in

Displacement (light): 6,550kg / 14,400lb

Base Price: US$796,000 ex VAT

